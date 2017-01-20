- WWE has created a collection for the late Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka on the WWE Network. You can check out a promo for the collection in the video above.
- Negative reviews continue to roll in for The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which features Shawn Michaels' first movie role. The movie is currently only at a 20% at RottenTomatoes.com. There haven't been many reviews for the movie. As of this writing, of the 5 reviews counted for the movie, 4 have been negative and only one has been positive.
