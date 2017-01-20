Donald J. Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States today, which is the first time that a WWE Hall of Famer has held the highest office in the land.

Trump has made many WWE appearances in the past, including a storyline where he bought Monday Night RAW in 2009. He also seconded Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 23 for the "Battle of the Billionaires" match pitting Lashley against the late Umaga, who was seconded by Vince McMahon. Trump and McMahon put their hair on the line for their respective representatives, which resulted in Trump, Lashley and special referee Steve Austin shaving McMahon's head bald.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and had even tweeted our article when the announcement was made, as seen below. Trump's last WWE appearance came the next night at WrestleMania 29 when he was introduced with the rest of that year's Hall of Fame class.

Trump's ties to the McMahons has continued, as he named Linda McMahon to run the Small Business Administration last month. Linda, who will have her Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday, had donated millions to the WWE Hall of Famer's campaign during the 2016 election cycle.

Politico ran a story this week titled, "Trump's obsession with WrestleMania and fake drama," which looks at Trump's pro wrestling past and relationship with the McMahons. It was noted in the article that he still occasionally speaks with Vince and sometimes praises the McMahons to others for their business acumen. Former WWE and TNA executive Bruce Prichard was also interviewed in the story, and noted that his past interactions with Trump were positive.

"A lot of people are real a--holes, but he wasn't. I liked that son of a b--ch," Prichard said. "He was better than anyone at reading the room. He loved to take the temperature of the room, and he loved the instantaneous feedback. He was really easy to work with."

David Axelrod, who was the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was also interviewed for the piece and admitted to once being a big wrestling fan. Axelrod dropped some wrestling lingo when discussing Trump.

"I don't think he'd be a good president, but he's a worker," Axelrod said. "He is someone who can really manipulate a lot of people."

