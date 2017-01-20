Donald J. Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States today, which is the first time that a WWE Hall of Famer has held the highest office in the land.
Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and had even tweeted our article when the announcement was made, as seen below. Trump's last WWE appearance came the next night at WrestleMania 29 when he was introduced with the rest of that year's Hall of Fame class.
"@VinceMcMahon To Make His Second-Ever Hall Of Fame Induction" http://t.co/J4KKaRmrAK via @WrestlingInc #WWEHOF #Billionaires— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2013
Trump's ties to the McMahons has continued, as he named Linda McMahon to run the Small Business Administration last month. Linda, who will have her Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday, had donated millions to the WWE Hall of Famer's campaign during the 2016 election cycle.
Politico ran a story this week titled, "Trump's obsession with WrestleMania and fake drama," which looks at Trump's pro wrestling past and relationship with the McMahons. It was noted in the article that he still occasionally speaks with Vince and sometimes praises the McMahons to others for their business acumen. Former WWE and TNA executive Bruce Prichard was also interviewed in the story, and noted that his past interactions with Trump were positive.
"A lot of people are real a--holes, but he wasn't. I liked that son of a b--ch," Prichard said. "He was better than anyone at reading the room. He loved to take the temperature of the room, and he loved the instantaneous feedback. He was really easy to work with."
David Axelrod, who was the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, was also interviewed for the piece and admitted to once being a big wrestling fan. Axelrod dropped some wrestling lingo when discussing Trump.
"I don't think he'd be a good president, but he's a worker," Axelrod said. "He is someone who can really manipulate a lot of people."
