- In the video above, new WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate reveals his WWE Network pick of the week, which is the WWE U.K. Championship tournament which took place last weekend.

FOX News interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels , who was promoting his new movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. During the interview, Michaels noted that he doesn't want to wrestle again, but would if he ever needed the money.

"I don't want to go back and wrestle again," Michaels said. "But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It's wrestle or bag groceries -- [that's] all I'm qualified to do."

See Also Shawn Michaels On If Vince McMahon Has Asked Him To Return To WWE, Who He Would Want To Face

- Emma, who has worked some sporadic WWE live events from October through December, is in Mexico. She posted these photos from Punta Sayulita on her Instagram:

Great day paddle boarding in a great bikini!! Videos to come ?? #puntasayulita #puntasayulitamexico #ltsmexico ?? @showmeyourmumu A photo posted by Emma - WWE (@emmalution) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Amazing day... #puntasayulita #puntasayulitamexico #ltsmexico Bikini: @showmeyourmumu A photo posted by Emma - WWE (@emmalution) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:31pm PST

Beautiful dinner at @Matiz_sayulita last night! ???? #puntasayulita #ltsmexico #puntasayulitamexico Dress: @hauteglamboutique A photo posted by Emma - WWE (@emmalution) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:31am PST

casey cagle contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.