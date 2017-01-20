- In the video above, new WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate reveals his WWE Network pick of the week, which is the WWE U.K. Championship tournament which took place last weekend.
"I don't want to go back and wrestle again," Michaels said. "But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It's wrestle or bag groceries -- [that's] all I'm qualified to do."
- Emma, who has worked some sporadic WWE live events from October through December, is in Mexico. She posted these photos from Punta Sayulita on her Instagram:
