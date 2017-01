- Above WWE posted the entire 2013 Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Luke Harper recently declared their entry for this year's rumble. Along with them, here is the rest of the card.

- WWE's latest poll is "Which of these Royal Rumble Match entrants would you love to see eliminated first?" The top five picks are: The Miz (20 percent), Braun Strowman (14 percent), Brock Lesnar (14 percent), Xavier Woods (10 percent), and Goldberg (8 percent).

- As noted earlier, Darren Young suffered an arm/elbow injury at the most recent Main Event taping. He posted a photo of what the arm looks like today:

#blurryface #chunkyface #earlymorning #uglymug #mahalo ?? #mevsme #thedoubtersmademedoit #blockthehate A photo posted by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:31am PST

