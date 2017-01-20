- During taping for Ford, a bunch of puppies were brought on set, Rock held a number of them as the cameras rolled. In the description of the video it says: "Smash that 'like' to save some french bulldog puppies! The Rock and Seven Bucks Digital Studios will donate the first 90 days of ad revenue from this video to the Best Friends Animal Society. More likes = more views, more views = more money."

WWE stock was up .10% today, closing at $19.43 per share. Today's high was $19.48 and the low was $19.29.

See Also CBS Cuts Away From The Rock For Obscene Gesture (Video), Censors Rock Later During Acceptance Speech

- Retweeting a fan who called his last run with WWE as a "complete waste," Batista reminded him that he helped put over not only Daniel Bryan, but The Shield, as well, during that time. Since leaving WWE, Batista has found a home working in Hollywood, expect to him in a number of films in 2017 including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Complete waste? I put your hero @WWEDanielBryan over at Mania and fought to keep Evokution together to put over The Shield. You're welcome! https://t.co/Urc2sEFgVf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 20, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.