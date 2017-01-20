Birthdays:
- Tony DeVito (born January 20, 1972)
- Bobo Brazil (July 10, 1924 – January 20, 1998)
Georgia Championship Wrestling: January 20, 1950
in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Louie Ross defeated Bob Shipp by DQ
- Earl Wampler vs. Nick Carter ended in a Draw
- Celia Blevins defeated Lillian Ellison
- Don McIntyre & Johnny Long defeated Jack LaRue & Jim Coffield
WCWA Southwest Sports: January 20, 1961
at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas
- Bull Curry (c) defeated Tony Borne to retain the NWA texas Brass Knuckles Championship
- Danny Hodge (c) defeated Jerry Kozak to retain the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship
- Hogan Wharton & Pepper Gomez defeated Jet Monroe & Sputnik Monroe (c) to win the NWA Texas Tag team Championship
- Don Manoukian defeated Ciclon Negro (c) to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship
- Pat O'Connor (c) vs. Dory Dixon ended in a Draw to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship
WWWF in MSG: January 20, 1964
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- The Tolos Brothers (Chris Tolos & John Tolos) (c) defeated Miguel Pérez Sr. & Pedro Morales in a WWWF United States Tag Team Title Match
- Roy Heffernan defeated Gino Brito
- Tony Marino defeated Al Costello
- Don McClarity defeated Klondike Bill
- Pancho Lopez & Tiny Tim defeated Fuzzy Cupid & Sky Low Low in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Bobo Brazil & Vittorio Apollo defeated Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski
- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeated Dr. Jerry Graham in a WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match
NWA Mid-America: January 20, 1966
in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Jack Brisco defeated Two Ton Harris
- The Scufflin Hillbillies (Rip & Slim) defeated Alex Perez & Tomayo Soto
- Hiro Matsuda, Kanji Inoki & Tojo Yamamoto defeated Jackie Fargo, Len Rossi & Mario Milano
NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 20, 1969
at Fort Worth, Texas
- Alex Medina defeated Kurt Hess
- Baron von Raschke defeated Sundown Kid by DQ
- Danny Miller & Fred Curry defeated Stan Kowalski & The Kentucky Butcher
- Johnny Valentine defeated Grizzly Smith
- Fritz von Erich defeated Gary Hart & Spoiler 1 in a Two On One Handicap Match
NWA Western States: January 20, 1970
in the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas
- Alex Perez vs. The Lawman ended in a Draw
- Dick Murdoch defeated Billy Spears
- Mr. Wrestling defeated Emile Dupree
- Ricky Romero defeated Dusty Rhodes [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
- Rufus R. Jones & Terry Funk defeated Harley Race & The Beast [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match
WWWF in MSG: January 20, 1975
at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Dean Ho defeated Bill White
- Tony Garea defeated Hans Schroeder
- Butcher Vachon defeated Joe Nova
- The Wolfman defeated Johnny Rodz
- Spiros Arion defeated Larry Zbyszko
- Bobby Duncum & Killer Kowalski vs. Pedro Morales & Victor Rivera ended in a Draw
- Bruno Sammartino & Chief Jay Strongbow defeated The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) in a WWWF Tag Team Championship Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match
WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1990
at the Saginaw Civic Center in Saginaw, Michigan
- Buzz Sawyer, The Great Muta, & The Dragon Master defeated Ricky Nelson, Pat Rose, & Shawn Regal
- Brian Pillman & Tom Zenk defeated The Galaxians (Alpha & Beta)
- Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, & Road Warrior Animal defeated Dan Spivey & Mark Callous (w/ Teddy Long) & Doom via disqualification in a handicap match
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 20, 1990
at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- Jimmy Snuka defeated The Brooklyn Brawler
- Dino Bravo defeated Alan Reynolds
- Ronnie Garvin defeated Pablo Crenshaw
- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Lee Peak
- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Dale Wolfe
- Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeated Alan Martin & George South
WCW Main Event: January 20, 1991
in the Universaty Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers defeated Ed Brock & George South
- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated The Lightning Express (Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner)
WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 20, 1991
at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Kane The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Sonny Blaze
- The British Bulldog defeated Randy Hunter
- The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Cliff Sheets & Kevin Davis
- Jimmy Snuka defeated Spike Jones
- The Texas Tornado defeated Pat Carlson
- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Ray Palmer
- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Black Bart & Joel Cocker
- Rick Martel defeated Rico Federico
WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1991
at the Reaves Arena in Perry, Georgia
- Tom Zenk defeated Master Blaster Blade
- Doom defeated Ray Diamond & Brian Worley
- The Renegade Warriors defeated Magnum Force
WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 20, 1996
at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Sid & The 1-2-3 Kid (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Aldo Montoya & Avatar
- The Ringmaster (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Scott Taylor
- Hakushi defeated Jeff Hardy
- The Body Donnas (Skip & Zip) (w/ Sunny) defeated Chaz Warrington & Glen Ruth
- Yokozuna defeated Phil Apollo
- Diesel defeated Isaac Yankem DDS
WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1996
at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia
- Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Benoit (w/ Brian Pillman)
- Scott Norton defeated Bill Payne
- Men At Work (Chris Kanyon & Mark Starr) defeated Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater (w/ Col. Robert Parker)
- Arn Anderson defeated Big Bubba Rogers
- The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chris Nelson
- The One Man Gang (c) defeated The Super Giant Ninja to retain the WCW United States Championship
- Brian Pillman defeated Todd Morton
- Alex Wright defeated Dean Malenko by DQ
- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) (c) defeated Lex Luger & Sting by DQ to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship
WWF Monday Night RAW: January 20, 1997
in Beaumont, Texas
- WWF Tag Team Champions, Owen Hart & Davey Boy Smith (w/ Clarence Mason) defeated Doug Furnas & Phil LaFon in a non-title match
- Farooq defeated Bart Gunn
- The Undertaker (sub. for Psycho Sid, out with a concussion) defeated Steve Austin via disqualification
WCW Monday Nitro: January 20, 1997
in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Chris Jericho defeated Alex Wright
- Scotty Riggs defeated nWo Sting via disqualification
- Arn Anderson & Steve McMichael defeated Eddie Guerrero & Jeff Jarrett
- The Ultimo Dragon (c) defeated Dean Malenko to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship
- Lord Steven Regal (c) defeated Jacques Rougeau via disqualification to retain the WCW World Television Championship
- Kevin Sullivan defeated Chris Benoit
- Jim Duggan defeated Carl Ouelette
- Masahiro Chono defeated Dave Taylor by submission
- Scott Hall defeated Booker T
- Lex Luger defeated Stevie Ray by submission
- Dark Match: Lex Luger defeated Hollywood Hogan (c) by DQ in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match
WWF Smackdown: January 20, 2000
at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- X-Pac defeated Test in a Winner Will Be Entry #30 In The Royal Rumble Match
- Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Kurt Angle & Davey Boy Smith
- Matt Hardy (w/ Terri Runnels & Jeff Hardy) defeated D-Von Dudley (w/ Bubba Ray Dudley) via disqualification
- Rikishi & Too Cool defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (w/ The Kat) & Hardcore Holly via disqualification
- The Big Bossman vs. Albert ended in a double DQ
- Viscera defeated Crash Holly
- Gangrel (w/ Luna) defeated Edge via count-out
- Kane defeated The Rock and The Big Show in an Over The Top Rope Lumberjack Match
WWF Jakked: January 20, 2001
at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Perry Saturn defeated Chad Collyer
- Crash defeated Vic Capri
- Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) defeated Jayson Reign & Steve Boz
WWF Heat: January 20, 2002
at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Godfather defeated Lance Storm
- Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo defeated Crash and Funaki
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Christian
WWE Royal Rumble: January 20, 2002
at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Spike Dudley & Tazz defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) for the WWF World Tag Team Championship
- William Regal defeated Edge for the WWF Intercontinental Championship
- Trish Stratus defeated Jazz for the WWF World Women's Championship with Jacqueline as Special Referee
- Ric Flair defeated Vince McMahon in a Street Fight
- Chris Jericho defeated The Rock to retain the WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship
- Triple H won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Kurt Angle
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 20, 2003
at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- Rob Van Dam defeated Jeff Hardy
- Lance Storm & William Regal (w/ Chief Morley) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- The Hurricane & Trish Stratus defeated Steven Richards & Victoria
- Booker T & Goldust defeated The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) (w/ Rico)
- Chris Jericho vs. Test (w/ Stacy Keibler) ended in a no contest
- D-Lo Brown (w/ Teddy Long) defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane Match
- Scott Steiner defeated Batista (w/ Ric Flair) via DQ
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2005
at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) c) defeated Booker T and Eddie Guerrero by DQ to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Akio in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- John Cena defeated Rene Dupree in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- Rey Mysterio defeated Chavo Guerrero in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
WWE Heat: January 20, 2006
at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Dark match: Ken Doane & Mike Mondo defeated Chris Cage & Mike Mizanin
- Trevor Murdoch defeated Antonio (w/ Romeo) in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match
- Rob Conway defeated Michael Youngblood
- Snitsky defeated Val Venis
- Viscera defeated Gregory Helms and Lance Cade and Tyson Tomko in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Over The Top Rope Challenge Match
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2006
at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina
- Lashley defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall)
- Mark Henry (w/ Melina) defeated Rey Mysterio in a World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match
- The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) (w/ Simon Dean) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London
- Randy Orton (c) defeated Orlando Jordan to retain the WWE United States Championship
- Kurt Angle defeated Daivari by DQ
TNA Xplosion: January 20, 2006
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Lance Hoyt, Matt Bentley & Ron Killings defeated The Diamonds In The Rough (David Young, Elix Skipper & Simon Diamond)
WWE Heat: January 20, 2008
at the Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy defeated The Highlanders
- Brian Kendrick defeated Charlie Haas
- Santino Marella defeated DH Smith
ECW on Sci-Fi: January 20, 2009
in Chicago, Illinois
- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Jamie Noble
- Ricky Ortiz defeated Adam Evans
- The Boogeyman defeated Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) by DQ
- John Morrison defeated Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas) and Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) and The Miz in a Fatal Four Way Match
TNA Xplosion: January 20, 2009
in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios
- Eric Young defeated Chris Sabin (w/ Alex Shelley)
WWE Superstars: January 20, 2011
at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Primo & Zack Ryder defeated Darren Young & David Hart Smith
- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd
- JTG defeated Chavo Guerrero
- Chris Masters defeated Curt Hawkins
TNA iMPACT!: January 20, 2011
in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida
- Dark Match: Angelina Love defeated Divina Fly
- Mickie James defeated Madison Rayne and Sarita and Tara
- Matt Morgan defeated Rob Terry (w/ Ric Flair)
- Kazarian (c) defeated Jay Lethal to retain the TNA X-Division Championship
- Jeff Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer
- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) defeated Mr. Anderson & Rob Van Dam
- Dark Match: The Amazing Red defeated El Generico
WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2012
at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dark Match: Ryback defeated Tyson Kidd
- Cody Rhodes defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)
- Epico & Primo defeated The Uso Brothers (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)
- Wade Barrett defeated Sheamus in a Tables Match (WATCH HERE)
- Ted DiBiase defeated Hunico in a Flag Match (WATCH HERE)
- Santino Marella defeated Drew McIntyre in a Blindfold Match (WATCH HERE)
- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Mark Henry ended in a no contest in a Lumberjack Match for the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)
- Dark Match: Daniel Bryan (c) defeated The Big Show in a Steel Cage match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
WWE Monday Night RAW: January 20, 2014
at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio
- The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns) defeated The Rhodes Dynasty and Big E. Langston (WATCH HERE)
- Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) defeated Xavier Woods (w/ R-Truth) (WATCH HERE)
- CM Punk defeated Billy Gunn (w/ The Road Dogg) (WATCH HERE)
- Alberto Del Rio defeated Rey Mysterio (WATCH HERE)
- The Funkadactyls (Cameron & Naomi) defeated AJ Lee & Tamina Snuka (WATCH HERE)
- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) (WATCH HERE)
- Randy Orton defeated Kofi Kingston by DQ
WWE Main Event: January 20, 2015
at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas
- Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods & Big E) defeated Tyson Kidd (w/ Adam Rose, Cesaro & Natalya)
- The Miz & Damien Mizdow defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito)
- Natalya (w/ Paige) defeated Summer Rae by submission
- Bray Wyatt defeated Jack Swagger
WWE NXT: January 20, 2016
at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida
- Sami Zayn defeated Adam Rose by submission
- Apollo Crews defeated Tye Dillinger (WATCH HERE)
- Baron Corbin defeated Rich Swann
- Carmella & Bayley defeated Emma & Alexa Bliss (w/ Dana Brooke) by submission (WATCH HERE)
- Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Gargano by submission (WATCH HERE)
