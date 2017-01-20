Birthdays:

- Tony DeVito (born January 20, 1972)



***

Georgia Championship Wrestling: January 20, 1950

in the Atlanta Municipal Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia

- Louie Ross defeated Bob Shipp by DQ

- Earl Wampler vs. Nick Carter ended in a Draw

- Celia Blevins defeated Lillian Ellison

- Don McIntyre & Johnny Long defeated Jack LaRue & Jim Coffield

WCWA Southwest Sports: January 20, 1961

at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas

- Bull Curry (c) defeated Tony Borne to retain the NWA texas Brass Knuckles Championship

- Danny Hodge (c) defeated Jerry Kozak to retain the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

- Hogan Wharton & Pepper Gomez defeated Jet Monroe & Sputnik Monroe (c) to win the NWA Texas Tag team Championship

- Don Manoukian defeated Ciclon Negro (c) to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship

- Pat O'Connor (c) vs. Dory Dixon ended in a Draw to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WWWF in MSG: January 20, 1964

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- The Tolos Brothers (Chris Tolos & John Tolos) (c) defeated Miguel Pérez Sr. & Pedro Morales in a WWWF United States Tag Team Title Match

- Roy Heffernan defeated Gino Brito

- Tony Marino defeated Al Costello

- Don McClarity defeated Klondike Bill

- Pancho Lopez & Tiny Tim defeated Fuzzy Cupid & Sky Low Low in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Bobo Brazil & Vittorio Apollo defeated Gorilla Monsoon & Killer Kowalski

- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeated Dr. Jerry Graham in a WWWF World Heavyweight Title Match

NWA Mid-America: January 20, 1966

in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Jack Brisco defeated Two Ton Harris

- The Scufflin Hillbillies (Rip & Slim) defeated Alex Perez & Tomayo Soto

- Hiro Matsuda, Kanji Inoki & Tojo Yamamoto defeated Jackie Fargo, Len Rossi & Mario Milano

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 20, 1969

at Fort Worth, Texas

- Alex Medina defeated Kurt Hess

- Baron von Raschke defeated Sundown Kid by DQ

- Danny Miller & Fred Curry defeated Stan Kowalski & The Kentucky Butcher

- Johnny Valentine defeated Grizzly Smith

- Fritz von Erich defeated Gary Hart & Spoiler 1 in a Two On One Handicap Match

NWA Western States: January 20, 1970

in the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

- Alex Perez vs. The Lawman ended in a Draw

- Dick Murdoch defeated Billy Spears

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Emile Dupree

- Ricky Romero defeated Dusty Rhodes [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Rufus R. Jones & Terry Funk defeated Harley Race & The Beast [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

WWWF in MSG: January 20, 1975

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Dean Ho defeated Bill White

- Tony Garea defeated Hans Schroeder

- Butcher Vachon defeated Joe Nova

- The Wolfman defeated Johnny Rodz

- Spiros Arion defeated Larry Zbyszko

- Bobby Duncum & Killer Kowalski vs. Pedro Morales & Victor Rivera ended in a Draw

- Bruno Sammartino & Chief Jay Strongbow defeated The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) (c) in a WWWF Tag Team Championship Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1990

at the Saginaw Civic Center in Saginaw, Michigan

- Buzz Sawyer, The Great Muta, & The Dragon Master defeated Ricky Nelson, Pat Rose, & Shawn Regal

- Brian Pillman & Tom Zenk defeated The Galaxians (Alpha & Beta)

- Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, & Road Warrior Animal defeated Dan Spivey & Mark Callous (w/ Teddy Long) & Doom via disqualification in a handicap match

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 20, 1990

at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- Jimmy Snuka defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- Dino Bravo defeated Alan Reynolds

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Pablo Crenshaw

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated Lee Peak

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Dale Wolfe

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeated Alan Martin & George South

WCW Main Event: January 20, 1991

in the Universaty Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia

- Steve Armstrong & Tracy Smothers defeated Ed Brock & George South

- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated The Lightning Express (Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 20, 1991

at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida

- Kane The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Sonny Blaze

- The British Bulldog defeated Randy Hunter

- The Orient Express (Kato & Tanaka) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Cliff Sheets & Kevin Davis

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Spike Jones

- The Texas Tornado defeated Pat Carlson

- Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Ray Palmer

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Black Bart & Joel Cocker

- Rick Martel defeated Rico Federico

WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1991

at the Reaves Arena in Perry, Georgia

- Tom Zenk defeated Master Blaster Blade

- Doom defeated Ray Diamond & Brian Worley

- The Renegade Warriors defeated Magnum Force

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 20, 1996

at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

- Sid & The 1-2-3 Kid (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Aldo Montoya & Avatar

- The Ringmaster (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Scott Taylor

- Hakushi defeated Jeff Hardy

- The Body Donnas (Skip & Zip) (w/ Sunny) defeated Chaz Warrington & Glen Ruth

- Yokozuna defeated Phil Apollo

- Diesel defeated Isaac Yankem DDS

WCW Saturday Night: January 20, 1996

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Chris Benoit (w/ Brian Pillman)

- Scott Norton defeated Bill Payne

- Men At Work (Chris Kanyon & Mark Starr) defeated Bunkhouse Buck & Dick Slater (w/ Col. Robert Parker)

- Arn Anderson defeated Big Bubba Rogers

- The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Chris Nelson

- The One Man Gang (c) defeated The Super Giant Ninja to retain the WCW United States Championship

- Brian Pillman defeated Todd Morton

- Alex Wright defeated Dean Malenko by DQ

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) (c) defeated Lex Luger & Sting by DQ to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 20, 1997

in Beaumont, Texas

- WWF Tag Team Champions, Owen Hart & Davey Boy Smith (w/ Clarence Mason) defeated Doug Furnas & Phil LaFon in a non-title match

- Farooq defeated Bart Gunn

- The Undertaker (sub. for Psycho Sid, out with a concussion) defeated Steve Austin via disqualification

WCW Monday Nitro: January 20, 1997

in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

- Chris Jericho defeated Alex Wright

- Scotty Riggs defeated nWo Sting via disqualification

- Arn Anderson & Steve McMichael defeated Eddie Guerrero & Jeff Jarrett

- The Ultimo Dragon (c) defeated Dean Malenko to retain the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship

- Lord Steven Regal (c) defeated Jacques Rougeau via disqualification to retain the WCW World Television Championship

- Kevin Sullivan defeated Chris Benoit

- Jim Duggan defeated Carl Ouelette

- Masahiro Chono defeated Dave Taylor by submission

- Scott Hall defeated Booker T

- Lex Luger defeated Stevie Ray by submission

- Dark Match: Lex Luger defeated Hollywood Hogan (c) by DQ in a WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWF Smackdown: January 20, 2000

at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- X-Pac defeated Test in a Winner Will Be Entry #30 In The Royal Rumble Match

- Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Kurt Angle & Davey Boy Smith

- Matt Hardy (w/ Terri Runnels & Jeff Hardy) defeated D-Von Dudley (w/ Bubba Ray Dudley) via disqualification

- Rikishi & Too Cool defeated Chris Jericho & Chyna (w/ The Kat) & Hardcore Holly via disqualification

- The Big Bossman vs. Albert ended in a double DQ

- Viscera defeated Crash Holly

- Gangrel (w/ Luna) defeated Edge via count-out

- Kane defeated The Rock and The Big Show in an Over The Top Rope Lumberjack Match

WWF Jakked: January 20, 2001

at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- Perry Saturn defeated Chad Collyer

- Crash defeated Vic Capri

- Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) defeated Jayson Reign & Steve Boz

WWF Heat: January 20, 2002

at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

- Godfather defeated Lance Storm

- Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo defeated Crash and Funaki

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Christian

WWE Royal Rumble: January 20, 2002

at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

- Spike Dudley & Tazz defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) for the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- William Regal defeated Edge for the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Trish Stratus defeated Jazz for the WWF World Women's Championship with Jacqueline as Special Referee

- Ric Flair defeated Vince McMahon in a Street Fight

- Chris Jericho defeated The Rock to retain the WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship

- Triple H won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Kurt Angle

WATCH: The Godfather Royal Rumble 2002 Entrance

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 20, 2003

at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- Rob Van Dam defeated Jeff Hardy

- Lance Storm & William Regal (w/ Chief Morley) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (c) to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships

- The Hurricane & Trish Stratus defeated Steven Richards & Victoria

- Booker T & Goldust defeated The Three-Minute Warning (Jamal & Rosey) (w/ Rico)

- Chris Jericho vs. Test (w/ Stacy Keibler) ended in a no contest

- D-Lo Brown (w/ Teddy Long) defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane Match

- Scott Steiner defeated Batista (w/ Ric Flair) via DQ

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2005

at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

- The Basham Brothers (Danny Basham & Doug Basham) c) defeated Booker T and Eddie Guerrero by DQ to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Akio in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- John Cena defeated Rene Dupree in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Rey Mysterio defeated Chavo Guerrero in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

WWE Heat: January 20, 2006

at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina

- Dark match: Ken Doane & Mike Mondo defeated Chris Cage & Mike Mizanin

- Trevor Murdoch defeated Antonio (w/ Romeo) in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Rob Conway defeated Michael Youngblood

- Snitsky defeated Val Venis

- Viscera defeated Gregory Helms and Lance Cade and Tyson Tomko in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Over The Top Rope Challenge Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2006

at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina

- Lashley defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (w/ Jillian Hall)

- Matt Hardy defeated Finlay by DQ (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Mark Henry (w/ Melina) defeated Rey Mysterio in a World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Match

- The Gymini (Jake & Jesse) (w/ Simon Dean) defeated Brian Kendrick & Paul London

- Randy Orton (c) defeated Orlando Jordan to retain the WWE United States Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated Daivari by DQ

TNA Xplosion: January 20, 2006

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Lance Hoyt, Matt Bentley & Ron Killings defeated The Diamonds In The Rough (David Young, Elix Skipper & Simon Diamond)

WWE Heat: January 20, 2008

at the Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama

- Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Super Crazy defeated The Highlanders

- Brian Kendrick defeated Charlie Haas

- Santino Marella defeated DH Smith

Rachel Summerlyn vs. Andy Dalton - Anarchy Championship Wrestling: January 20, 2008



ECW on Sci-Fi: January 20, 2009

in Chicago, Illinois

- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Jamie Noble

- Ricky Ortiz defeated Adam Evans

- The Boogeyman defeated Paul Burchill (w/ Katie Lea) by DQ

- John Morrison defeated Mark Henry (w/ Tony Atlas) and Finlay (w/ Hornswoggle) and The Miz in a Fatal Four Way Match

TNA Xplosion: January 20, 2009

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Eric Young defeated Chris Sabin (w/ Alex Shelley)

WWE Superstars: January 20, 2011

at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Primo & Zack Ryder defeated Darren Young & David Hart Smith

- Yoshi Tatsu defeated Tyson Kidd

- JTG defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Chris Masters defeated Curt Hawkins

TNA iMPACT!: January 20, 2011

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Dark Match: Angelina Love defeated Divina Fly

- Mickie James defeated Madison Rayne and Sarita and Tara

- Matt Morgan defeated Rob Terry (w/ Ric Flair)

- Kazarian (c) defeated Jay Lethal to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Jeff Hardy defeated Tommy Dreamer

- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) defeated Mr. Anderson & Rob Van Dam

- Dark Match: The Amazing Red defeated El Generico

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 20, 2012

at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

- Dark Match: Ryback defeated Tyson Kidd

- Cody Rhodes defeated Justin Gabriel (WATCH HERE)

- Epico & Primo defeated The Uso Brothers (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)

- Wade Barrett defeated Sheamus in a Tables Match (WATCH HERE)

- Ted DiBiase defeated Hunico in a Flag Match (WATCH HERE)

- Santino Marella defeated Drew McIntyre in a Blindfold Match (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Mark Henry ended in a no contest in a Lumberjack Match for the World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Daniel Bryan (c) defeated The Big Show in a Steel Cage match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 20, 2014

at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

WATCH: Batista Return Vignette/Promo

WATCH: Royal Rumble by the numbers: Raw, Jan. 20, 2014

WATCH: Royal Rumble by the numbers - Part 2: Raw, Jan. 20, 2014

WATCH: CM Punk' attacks WWE Director of Operations, Kane: Raw, Jan. 20, 2014

WATCH: Daniel Bryan reveals his true motives for joining the Wyatt family: Raw, Jan. 20, 2014

- The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns) defeated The Rhodes Dynasty and Big E. Langston (WATCH HERE)

- Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) defeated Xavier Woods (w/ R-Truth) (WATCH HERE)

- CM Punk defeated Billy Gunn (w/ The Road Dogg) (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Rey Mysterio (WATCH HERE)

- The Funkadactyls (Cameron & Naomi) defeated AJ Lee & Tamina Snuka (WATCH HERE)

- The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) (WATCH HERE)

- Randy Orton defeated Kofi Kingston by DQ

WWE Main Event: January 20, 2015

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods & Big E) defeated Tyson Kidd (w/ Adam Rose, Cesaro & Natalya)

- The Miz & Damien Mizdow defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito)

- Natalya (w/ Paige) defeated Summer Rae by submission

- Bray Wyatt defeated Jack Swagger

Roman Reigns is ready to lead The Road to WrestleMania: January 20, 2016



WWE NXT: January 20, 2016

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Sami Zayn defeated Adam Rose by submission

- Apollo Crews defeated Tye Dillinger (WATCH HERE)

- Baron Corbin defeated Rich Swann

- Carmella & Bayley defeated Emma & Alexa Bliss (w/ Dana Brooke) by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Samoa Joe defeated Johnny Gargano by submission (WATCH HERE)

