Source: Channel Guide Magazine
Chael Sonnen spoke with Channel Guide Magazine to help promote his appearance on NBC's Celebrity Apprentice. Here are some of the highlights:
"WWE has been hurting for stars for a while. They've done a really great job with what they have. Somebody needs to emerge though. Now is the perfect opportunity. I do feel like when I watch it that there are guys in the back who haven't figured out the bureaucracy yet of how to break through. There is no clearer, more opportune of a time than right now. I'm just waiting for that guy to come forward and have their Steve Austin moment and grab control of this thing."
Superstars breaking through in WWE:
"It's going to take some courage. Somebody is going to have to do it. They are going to have to get a script one day and say, 'That's not right.' They grab a microphone on live TV, put their job on the line and go for it. That's how it works. It looks like creative has such control over these guys; they just don't want to see that. But that is what it's going to take. The time is right now. They are looking for a star, and the fans are looking for a guy they can truly get behind. Somebody needs to step up and do it."
Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at Survivor Series:
"The squash match between Lesnar and Goldberg was brilliant. It was brilliant booking. I did not see it coming. In a million years, I did not see that coming. Wrestling needed one of those 'Oh Wow!' moments. I thought it was great and very clever. One of the reasons I didn't see it coming is that we were told as fans that the Goldberg appearance was a one-off. This was billed as his final appearance. So obviously he wouldn't go over. That was the part WWE swerved us. They had him locked in for a deal further than that. I thought it was fun."
Chael Sonnen also discussed being on the Celebrity Apprentice and the growth of Mixed Martial Arts. You can read the full interview by clicking here.
