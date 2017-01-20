Source: WWE

Roderick Strong sat down with WWE to talk about how he has adjusted to life in NXT. Here are some of the highlights:

How he got started in pro wrestling:

"My father is the reason I'm a wrestler today. He was trained by Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and competed under the names Billy the Kid and Elvis Wesley on the Florida Independent scene. At the time, I was living with only my dad, so he brought me to training. From the first day I was around wrestling, I fell in love with it, but not in the way a lot of people do by just being a fan. Being in that environment and starting in the ring at the age of 12 gave me an escape from a pretty crazy life at the time, and it let me be whoever I wanted to be. It really became my happy place."

Making it to the WWE:

"When I first got into wrestling, guys my size weren't really being signed to WWE like they are today. But deep down, I knew if I worked as hard as I possibly could, it would eventually happen. Timing is everything, that's for sure."

Where he will be in two years:

"In two years, I see myself fighting those Superstars you mentioned earlier [Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins], this time on Monday or Tuesday nights, and continuing to show the WWE Universe why I am one of the best in this business."

Roderick Strong also discussed his time in NXT and his prior wrestling experiences. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

