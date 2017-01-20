Source: Sky Sports

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently took part in a media conference call to promote his match against Roman Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble. Here are some of the highlights, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"I was never a WCW fan growing up so I was never a Goldberg fan at all - and I've told him that. He was the enemy, he was the guy taking Steve Austin's look. So to stand in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit and his pyro [go off] was very surreal, as in the 1990s and 2000s, I couldn't stand it."

Shinsuke Nakamura:

"I think if you look at NXT, the one guy who seems like he would belong in a WrestleMania main event is Nakamura, because of the aura and the buzz that he gets. He is able to grab the attention of people who don't really know who he is right away with his mannerisms and entrance - by the time he gets to the ring, you are kind of hooked."

Facing The Undertaker:

"If I had to narrow it down to one [to face at WrestleMania] it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him - as a kid, teenager and adult."

