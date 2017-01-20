The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Austin Aries, Tom Philips and Byron Saxton check in on commentary. They recap Alicia Fox's relationship storyline with Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar.

Fox kicks Brooke before jumping off the second rope onto her. Brooke rolls out of the ring. Fox runs after her. Back in the ring, Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt from Fox before kicking her. Brooke drives Fox into the corner with her shoulder. Brooke slams Fox to the mat. Brooke goes to ringside and strikes Fox several times before pulling her our of the ring and sending her into the ringside barrier. Brooke rolls Fox back into the ring. Brooke pins Fox for a two count. Brooke locks her legs around Fox, Fox elbows Her in the face. Fox kicks Brooke. Fox hits a pair of clotheslines on Brooke. Fox hits a modified slam on Brooke prior to pinning her for a two count. Brooke dumps Fox to the ring apron. Brooke runs at Fox, Fox strikes her. Fox gets back in the ring. Fox hits a scissor kick on Brooke. Fox pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Alicia Fox

The Jimmy Snuka video package from RAW is shown.

A recap of the opening segment from RAW is shown featuring a brawl with Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, United States Champion Chris Jericho and Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

A recap of the verbal exchange from RAW is shown featuring Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte promoting their match for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Darren Young (w/Bob Backlund) and Epico (w/Primo) make their entrances.

Darren Young vs. Epico

They lock up. Epico locks in a headlock, Young gets out of it before hitting a snapmare. Young locks in a headlock on Epico, Epico reverses that into a wrist lock on Young. Epico switches to a headlock on Young. Epico pins Young for a two count. Young pins Epico with a backslide for a one count. Epico hits a neckbreaker on Young. Young goes for a rolling elbow. Epico rolls out of the ring. Bob Backlund rolls Epico back in the ring. Young rolls Epico up for a two count. Young chops Epico. Young dumps Epico to the apron. Young strikes Epico before going to the apron as well. As the referee is talking to Bob Backlund, Primo prevents Young from doing his apron back drop. Young kicks Primo. Epico pulls Young's leg out, Young lands awkwardly on the apron before rolling to ringside. Epico attempts to get Young up, stopping abruptly before stomping him as the referee exits the ring. The referee checks on Young briefly before getting back in the ring as we head into a commercial break.

The trainer is tending to Young at ringside as we return from the commercial break. The referee calls off the match as Darren Young appears to be injured. Young heads to the back with Bob Backlund as Epico celebrates with Primo in the ring.

Winner: Epico

A recap of Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame announcement is shown.

A recap of the main event from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Kevin Owens, United States Champion Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman defeating Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns prior to a brawl on the stage featuring Owens powerbombing Reigns through the announce table to end it.

