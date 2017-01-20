- Cathy Kelley ran down a number of WWE Superstars reacting to the news of Kurt Angle's WWE Hall of Fame announcement. Among them were Triple H, Charlotte Flair, Shane McMahon, Becky Lynch, and Lana, who called Angle out, asking Rusev to "Crush" him.

- Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have been trying to get as many votes as they can in the "NXT Breakout of the Year" category. In the video below, they asked Shinsuke Nakamura for his vote, and he just wasn't able to commit, instead asking to do a "Strongest Accent" category.

