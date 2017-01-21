On episode 152 of The Ross Report, legendary professional wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross talked about Jeff Jarrett being brought back to TNA as a consultant for its new owners, Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. Ross indicated that he is pleased that Jarrett and Dutch Mantel will be working with the company.

"I'm glad to see Jeff Jarrett was retained by the new owners, Anthem, out of Toronto [Canada], as a consultant, I understand. I also thought it was very smart to bring back the very wise Dutch Mantel to help out with the creative and the booking and so forth, agent, whatever he's doing. I'll tell you this, I'd be more optimistic over the future of this brand if they were on a stronger domestic TV network than Pop TV, but it is the way it is."

Ross added, "I don't expect to see Jeff Jarrett on Impact [Wrestling] TV in any capacity, but I'll tell you this, his knowledge could be a huge asset to Anthem if indeed the new owners listen to Jeff."

See Also Vince Russo Recalls Story About Steve Austin Going Off On Jeff Jarrett Backstage

According to Ross, who watched TNA's most recent iPPV, TNA allows talents to talk too much and the focus should be in the talents' on in-ring work.

"The show had a little too much talk for me and when talent start repeating their premise, and repeating their point, you've lost me. That means that the piece is too damn long, so I would say to err on the side of caution [and] have shorter promos. Put your faith in what your talent does best and that is wrestle. Some people on the roster can talk, no doubt, but not everybody, and it seemed like everybody got a shot at it."

Click here to check out this edition of 'Slobberknocker Audio'. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.