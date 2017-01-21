- As noted earlier, it was made official that Matt and Jeff Hardy will meet The Young Bucks at ROH's Supercard of Honor XI event on April 1st. On ROH's YouTube channel, The Hardys reacted to their match being made official. Matt Hardy warned The Young Bucks:

"Know this, Bucks of Youth, you have faced many tag teams, but you have never, ever, experienced anything like my broken brilliance, and the nefarious Brother Nero, we are magic, and on that day we come for the expedition of gold, to procure, and to delete! Delete! Delete!"

- NJPW's FantasticaMania had its second of three shows that are being broadcasted live on NJPW World. Typically this is a co-promotional tour between NJPW and CMLL talent. Here are the results from 1/21:

* Ephesto, Gedo, Jado, Raziel def. Blue Panther Jr., Henare, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask

* Stuka Jr. def. Okumura

* Bárbaro Cavernario, Okada, Will Ospreay def. KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, Soberano Jr.

* BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, Naito, SANADA def. David Finlay, Dragón Lee, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Titán

* Euforia & Último Guerrero def. Mistico & Volador Jr.

* Rush def. Atlantis

* Máximo Sexy (c) def. Hechicero (CMLL Heavyweight Title Match)

- Current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto posted a picture of him holding his newborn. In the tweet he said: "The birth of a new life! It is impressive." Goto defeated Katsuyori Shibata at Wrestle Kingdom 11 to win his Openweight title.

