- Above is a slow motion video of the end of last week's Raw, which climaxed with Kevin Owens powerbombing Roman Reigns through an announcer table. Owens will be defending his Universal title against Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble.

- Today, Maryse is turning 34 years old. After being released by WWE back in 2011, she returned in April of last year to join her husband, The Miz.

Kevin Owens On Wanting To Face Undertaker, Which NXT Star Belongs In 'Mania Main Event, Goldberg
- The PGA Tour posted a throwback video from 2002 when Goldberg played in the CareerBuilder Challenge. As they finished up, a random guy came up and began throw fake punches at him in a joking manner, Goldberg proceeded to throw him like a lawn dart in the nearest body of water.


