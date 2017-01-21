With the announcement of Kurt Angle's induction into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, there's now potential that we could see Angle in a WWE ring down the road.

So the question is: if he had only one match in the WWE, who would you want his opponent to be?

Would you lean more towards seeing a dream match, or prefer he go up against one of WWE's young guns?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any wrestlers or ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.