- As noted, Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, appeared at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia earlier this week. You can watch his appearance in the video above. At the 5 minute mark, HBK hits a LU staff member with a superkick. More than 10,000 students attended the event.

See Also Shawn Michaels On What Would Get Him To Wrestle Again

- Ric Flair will be appearing at the Planet Comic Con Fan Fest in Kansas City on April 29th and April 30th. You can get more information here.

- Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press, a documentary about the Hulk Hogan - Gawker trial, is airing at the Sundance Film Festival, which kicked off this week. Below is a synopsis of the film, via Yahoo News:

"With a wave of newsroom closings and charges of 'fake news' flying around almost daily, the journalism industry is facing serious challenges in the coming years. Brian Knappenberger's unnervingly timely documentary seeks to use one specific case — Hulk Hogan's high-profile lawsuit against now-defunct website Gawker — to speak to the larger ramifications of living in an America in which the "free press" isn't truly free."

damien demento and @MattTheQuick contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.