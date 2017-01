- Above is the latest WWE "Top 10" this time featuring finishing moves done on the stage. It includes Superstars like: Rusev, Bray Wyatt, The Rock, John Cena, The Shield, and Triple H.

- WWE posted a gallery of every Royal Rumble match entrant that drew number one. The group includes: The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and many others.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans, "Forget Floyd Mayweather, I want to see Conor McGregor vs. ..." The top four picks are: Brock Lesnar (41 percent), Roman Reigns (17 percent), Shinsuke Nakamura (11 percent), and John Cena (9 percent).

