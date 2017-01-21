- Above is a video of Bayley giving out tons of hugs in celebration of "National Hug Day."
- As noted earlier, today is Maryse's birthday and her husband, The Miz, sent her a message via his Instagram:
Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @marysemizanin words can't describe how happy you have made me. I will never forget first seeing you at the 2006 Diva Search and thinking if only I can find a girl like that. Can't believe I did and it was you. Everyday has been a new adventure and I can't wait to have many more. I love you. Happy birthday
