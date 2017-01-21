- Above is a video of Bayley giving out tons of hugs in celebration of "National Hug Day."

WWE has made The Miz's "Participation Award" available for downloading/printing so fans can now give them out. Miz has given this award out to WWE Superstars like Dean Ambrose and James Ellsworth. You can see the award by clicking here

- As noted earlier, today is Maryse's birthday and her husband, The Miz, sent her a message via his Instagram:

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @marysemizanin words can't describe how happy you have made me. I will never forget first seeing you at the 2006 Diva Search and thinking if only I can find a girl like that. Can't believe I did and it was you. Everyday has been a new adventure and I can't wait to have many more. I love you. Happy birthday

