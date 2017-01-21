- In a Bella Flashback, Nikki shows off a young Winston when he first joined the family, and a second video when he tried to get some tub time with her.

- Dolph Ziggler is in Washington D.C. today to help cover events including the Women's March that is currently taking place. He posted a video of him there on his Facebook page, which you can see by clicking here. He also tweeted this out:


Dolph Ziggler's Past Comments On Hating John Cena For Real, Part-timers Taking WrestleMania Spots
- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Putski turns 76, he was inducted in 1995 after working for the WWE in the 1970's and 1980's. His career spanned nearly twenty years before retiring in 1987. WWE wished him well on their Instagram:

More birthday wishes go out to today to #PolishPower... #WWE Hall of Famer #IvanPutski!

