Source: Business Insider

WWE's Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Michelle Wilson, recently appeared at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and spoke about the connection between WWE and technology. Here are the highlights:

"When we look five years ago, we were putting out about 750 hours of original content every year, which is a lot. Fast-forward to today, we're putting out double that, about 1,500 hours of original content that's both long-form for TV, but we're putting out just as much content short-form on YouTube and Snapchat."

Use of virtual reality:

"I think V.R. is a really interesting thing to watch for us, we know that our fans want to be literally in the ring with our superstars. I think it is absolutely sooner than five years, I'm not sure if it's quite next year, but we're definitely testing and evaluating, as we speak. I think a lot of it is us paying attention to our fans and are they adopting to buying the required headsets and the apps."

WWE's digital team:

"We have an entire digital team that we've brought in a lot of young talent, who are users of those platforms, and it helps them to really think about how to produce content that makes sense, and tell our stories on those platforms. We have a digital team of probably 100-120, that their sole focus is creating content for YouTube, creating content for Facebook Live, and for Snapchat."

Michelle Wilson also discussed how multiple social platforms are produced differently and how technology is used at their live events. You can hear the full interview by clicking here.

