- If Ronda Rousey is serious about getting back on top of the UFC's female bantamweight division, Chael Sonnen believes she should take Floyd Mayweather up on his offer. The former boxing world champion recently said he would train Rousey in striking, an area the once-unbeaten fighter has struggled in recently.

"If you can get some rounds in with Floyd, go do it," Sonnen said. "But don't forget, Floyd's a great boxer, he's not a trainer; he's never trained anybody. If Ronda's got some time to go work with him, I think she should take him up on it because that is still Floyd and I'd think it'd be a cool experience, but I'm talking about an hour and then call it good."

Rousey suffered a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last month in her return. She had not fought since a 2015 loss to Holly Holm for the title.

- Anderson Silva believes the new owners of the UFC are looking to turn it into entertainment and away from sports. WME-IMG purchased the promotion from Zuffa last year. Silva is slated to return to action against Derek Brunson next month at UFC 208.

"It's a company that is worried about entertainment. It's not a company with a history in martial arts, the philosophy of the fight," Silva said (thanks to MMAFighting.com for the quotes). "That's one of the reasons why 'Jacare' is not fighting for the title because, for them, it's not something profitable, that will bring the entertainment they need. This is what they did their entire lives, work with entertainment. We have to understand that. It's hard because we think about the martial arts, what is correct. For the show, some fights make sense and others don't. They end up losing some fans but gain some. I think they are trying to make it more entertainment and less martial arts."

Silva added that if he ever did regain the middleweight championship he would "leave the division" and fight at either light heavyweight or welterweight.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.