- Above is some of WWE's newest recruits (Zhao Xia, Big Boa, Yifeng, and Julia Ho) working out at WWE's Performance Center. Below is Kishan Raftar's intense biceps workout.

- Ric Flair recently sent out a message to pump up the Atlanta Falcons before their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Flair did the same with the San Fransisco 49ers a few years back, catching some flack from the Carolina Panthers, well, it happened again.

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs...WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

?????? ???? panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways ???????????? https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

- As noted earlier, Shawn Michaels' movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, began receiving reviews and is currently at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 4 fresh and 7 rotten ratings from movie critics.

