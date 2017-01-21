- Above is some of WWE's newest recruits (Zhao Xia, Big Boa, Yifeng, and Julia Ho) working out at WWE's Performance Center. Below is Kishan Raftar's intense biceps workout.

- Ric Flair recently sent out a message to pump up the Atlanta Falcons before their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Flair did the same with the San Fransisco 49ers a few years back, catching some flack from the Carolina Panthers, well, it happened again.





Shawn Michaels Hits A Superkick While Promoting Movie (Video), Hulk Hogan - Gawker Doc, Ric Flair
See Also
Shawn Michaels Hits A Superkick While Promoting Movie (Video), Hulk Hogan - Gawker Doc, Ric Flair

- As noted earlier, Shawn Michaels' movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, began receiving reviews and is currently at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 4 fresh and 7 rotten ratings from movie critics.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles