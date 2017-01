Birthdays:

- Ivan Putski (born January 21, 1941) turns 76



Maryse Ouellet (born January 21, 1983) turns 34

- Alex Koslov (born January 21, 1984) turns 33



- Go Shiozaki (born January 21, 1982) turns 35

- Arnold Skaaland (January 21, 1925 March 13, 2007)

Deaths:

- Eddie Graham (January 15, 1930 January 21, 1985)



***

NWA Upstate: January 21, 1955

in the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, New York

- Luigi Macera vs. Sammy Berg ended in a Draw

- John Tolos defeated Mark Lewin

- Lee Henning vs. Suni War Cloud ended in a Draw

- Iron Talun defeated Art Staley

- Bearcat Wright defeated Don Lee by DQ

NWA Mid-America: January 21, 1957

in the Ellis Auditorium in Memphis, Tennessee

- Billy Parks defeated Gorgeous George by DQ

- Millie Stafford defeated Belle Starr

- Scotty Williams defeated Tony Martinez [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Belle Starr & Billy Parks defeated Gorgeous George & Millie Stafford [2:0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Farmer Jones defeated Frank Hewitt [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Western States: January 21, 1957

in the Key City Sportatorium in Abilene, Texas

- Ray Clements defeated Doug Donovan by DQ

- Roger Mackay defeated Rip Rogers [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Doug Donovan & Duke Keomuka defeated Ray Clements & Ray Gunkel [2:1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

AWA: January 21, 1961

in St. Paul, Minnesota

- George Scott defeated George Grant

- Roy McClarity defeated John Rebel

- Joe Scarpello defeated Joe Costello

- Jim Hady & Wilbur Snyder defeated Bob Geigel & Gene Kiniski

NWA Detroit: January 21, 1963

in Detroit, Michigan

- Chief Kit Fox defeated Rudy Kay

- Czaya Nandor defeated Pierre LeBelle

- Bill Miller defeated Ramon Torres

- Ray Stevens defeated Alberto Torres

- Mark Lewin vs. Ray Stern - Draw

- Dick The Bruiser vs. Verne Gagne - Draw

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 21, 1969

at Dallas, Texas

- Joe Blanchard defeated Kurt Hess

- Baron von Raschke defeated Alex Medina

- Grizzly Smith defeated The Kentucky Butcher by DQ

- Johnny Valentine defeated Tank Morgan

- Fritz von Erich & Waldo von Erich defeated Gary Hart & Spoiler 1

NWA Hollywood: January 21, 1969

in Long Beach, California

- Billy Rogers vs. Magnificent Maurice ended in a Draw

- Gorden Terror defeated Hahn Lee

- George Cannon defeated The Stomper

- Bobo Brazil & Jim Ballard defeated Nelson Royal & Paul Jones

NWA Western States: January 21, 1970

in the Fair Park in Lubbock, Texas

- Man Mountain Mike defeated The Lawman

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Alex Perez

- Ricky Romero defeated Bull Ramos

- Emile Dupree & Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Jos LeDuc & Paul LeDuc

- Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk [1:1] vs. Harley Race & The Beast in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match ended in a Double DQ

- Man Mountain Mike defeated Alex Perez and Bull Ramos and Dory Funk Sr. and Emile Dupree and Gorgeous George Jr. and Harley Race and Jos LeDuc and Mr. Wrestling and Paul LeDuc and Ricky Romero and Terry Funk and The Beast and The Lawman in a 14 Man Battle Royal

WWF in MSG: January 21, 1980

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Davey O'Hannon defeated Angelo Gomez

- Rene Goulet defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna

- Bobby Duncum defeated Mike Masters

- Kevin von Erich defeated Johnny Rodz

- Larry Zbyszko defeated Hussein Arab by DQ

- Hulk Hogan defeated Dominic DeNucci

- The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) defeated Ivan Putski & Tito Santana (c) by DQ in a WWF Tag Team Championship Match

- Bob Backlund (c) vs. Ken Patera ended in a Draw in a WWF Heavyweight Championship Match

- Pat Patterson (c) defeated Captain Lou Albano by Count Out to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Tony Atlas defeated Swede Hanson

WWF in MSG: January 21, 1985

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

- Moondog Rex defeated Terry Gibbs

- Bret Hart defeated Rene Goulet

- Jim Neidhart defeated Tony Garea

- The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Swede Hanson

- Blackjack Mulligan defeated Moondog Spot

- Andre The Giant defeated Ken Patera (w/ Bobby Heenan) by DQ

- Big John Studd (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated George Wells

- Bob Orton & Roddy Piper defeated Jimmy Snuka & The Junkyard Dog (8:45) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match

- The Spoiler defeated Rick McGraw

- Tito Santana defeated Greg Valentine (c) by Count Out to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WCW Main Event: January 21, 1989

in the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia

- Larry Zbyszko (c) defeated Kendall Windham to retain the NWA Western States Heritage Championship

- Rick Steiner (c) defeated Mike Rotunda (w/ Kevin Sullivan) by DQ to retain the NWA World Television Championship

- Eddie Gilbert defeated Kevin Sullivan

- The Original Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose) (w/ Paul E. Dangerously) defeated The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) (w/ Jim Cornette)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 21, 1989

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Jim Duggan defeated Rusty Riddle

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated Jerry Price & Tom Stone

- Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Josh Stroud

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Johnny Ziegler & Reno Riggins

- Rick Martel defeated Barry Horowitz

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Akeem (w/ Slick) by DQ

WCW Saturday Night: January 21, 1989

at the WTBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia

- Michael Hayes defeated Russian Assassin 2 (w/ Paul Jones & Russian Assassin 1)

- Butch Reed (w/ JJ Dillon) defeated George South

- Mike Rotunda & Kevin Sullivan defeated Randy Hogan & Gene Miller

- Ricky Steamboat & Eddie Gilbert defeated Ric Flair & Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 21, 1990

at the UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Roddy Piper defeated Bob Bradley

- The Colossal Connection (Andre The Giant & Haku) (c) defeated Butch Stanley & Lynn Wagner to retain the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Rick Martel defeated Mark Regan

- Dusty Rhodes (w/ Sapphire) defeated John Justice

- The Big Boss Man defeated Terry Bronson

- The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Mike Howell & Reno Riggins

WWF Royal Rumble: January 21, 1990

at the Orlando Arena in Orlando, Florida

- The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) defeated The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques & Raymond Rougeau) (w/ Jimmy Hart)

- Brutus Beefcake vs. The Genius ended in a Double DQ

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Greg Valentine (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a Submission Match (WATCH HERE)

- Jim Duggan defeated The Big Bossman (w/ Slick) by DQ

- Hulk Hogan won the Royal Rumble

WWF in MSG: January 21, 1991

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Paul Roma defeated Shane Douglas

- Tito Santana defeated Koko B. Ware

- The Undertaker (w/ Brother Love) defeated Jimmy Snuka

- The Legion Of Doom (Animal & Hawk) defeated Demolition (Crush & Smash) (w/ Mr. Fuji)

- The Big Boss Man defeated Hercules by DQ

- Greg Valentine defeated Dino Bravo (w/ Jimmy Hart)

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke)

- Randy Savage (w/ Queen Sherri) defeated The Ultimate Warrior in a Steel Cage Match

WCW Clash of the Champions XVIII: January 21, 1992

at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas

- Dark match: The WCW Patriots (Firebreaker Chip & Todd Champion) defeated Bob Cook & Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated Big Van Vader & Mr. Hughes

- Flyin' Brian & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Terrance Taylor & Tracy Smothers

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Richard Morton

- PN News defeated Diamond Dallas Page

- Cactus Jack defeated Van Hammer in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin & Michael Hayes) defeated Big Josh & Brad Armstrong

- Vinnie Vegas defeated Thomas Rich

- Barry Windham, Dustin Rhodes & Ron Simmons defeated The Dangerous Alliance (Arn Anderson, Beautiful Bobby & Larry Zbyszko) (w/ Paul E. Dangerously)

- Ricky Steamboat & Sting defeated Rick Rude & Steve Austin

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 21, 1994

in Lenoir, North Carolina

- Bobby Blaze defeated Killer Kyle

- Tracy Smothers defeated Chris Candido

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) by DQ in a SMW Tag Team Championship Match

- Brian Lee (c) defeated Dirty White Boy to retain the SMW Heavyweight Championship

- Dirty White Boy won a Battle Royal

WWF Mania: January 21, 1994

- Doink defeated Rich Myers

- Owen Hart defeated Terry Austin

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) defeated Bob Oyster & Randy Quigg

- Tatanka defeated Barry Horowitz

- Diesel defeated Scott Powers

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 21, 1995

at the East High School in Morristown, Tennessee

- Tracy Smothers defeated Bryant Anderson in a I Quit Match

- Chris Candido defeated Boo Bradley

- Buddy Landel defeated Dirty White Boy (c) by DQ in a SMW Heavyweight Championship

- The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (w/ Jim Cornette) (c) defeated The Gangstas (Mustapha Saed & New Jack) to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Tracy Smothers won a Battle Royal

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 21, 1995

at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

- Razor Ramon (c) defeated Charlie Hunter to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Henry O. Godwinn defeated Rich Myers

- Adam Bomb defeated Mark Starr

- King Kong Bundy (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Nick Barberi

- Aldo Montoya defeated Nick Tarentino

WWF Royal Rumble: January 21, 1996

at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California

- Free For All Match: Duke Droese defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley

- Ahmed Johnson defeated Jeff Jarrett by disqualification

- WWF World Tag Team Championship The Smoking Gunns (Bart & Billy Gunn) defeated The Body Donnas (Skip & Zip)(w/Sunny)

- Goldust (w/Marlena) defeated Razor Ramon for the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Shawn Michaels won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Diesel

- The Undertaker(w/Paul Bearer) defeated Bret Hart by DQ for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

WCW Clash of the Champions XXXIV: January 21,1997

at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

- Dean Malenko defeated Ultimo Dragon (w/ Sonny Onoo) (c) to win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship

- Scotty Riggs defeated Mike Enos

- Chavo Guerrero Jr., Chris Jericho & Super Calo defeated Konnan, La Parka & Mr. JL

- Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) (w/ Sister Sherri) defeated Joe Gomez & The Renegade

- Masahiro Chono defeated Alex Wright

- Eddie Guerrero (c) defeated Scott Norton to retain the WCW United States Championship

- Chris Benoit (w/ Woman) defeated The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner) defeated The Amazing French Canadians (Carl Ouellet & Jacques Rougeau) (w/ Col. Robert Parker)

- Lex Luger defeated Scott Hall (w/ Kevin Nash & Syxx) by DQ

ECW Hardcore TV: January 21, 1998

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Rob Van Dam defeated Bam Bam Bigelow

- Taz defeated Too Cold Scorpio

WCW Thunder: January 21, 1999

at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana

- Disco Inferno defeated Jerry Flynn

- Perry Saturn defeated Al Greene

- Kenny Kaos defeated Glacier

- Booker T defeated Norman Smiley via count-out

- Brian Adams & Horace defeated WCW Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman & Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a WCW Tag Team Championship Tournament

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated La Parka

- Ric Flair, Chris Benoit, & Steve McMichael defeated Scott Norton, Vincent, & Stevie Ray

Stampede Wrestling: January 21, 2000

in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Richard Pound & William Yeats defeated Douglas Brett Hansen & Ty Cobb

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Greg Pawluk & Johnny Devine defeated Dwight Davis & Ruffy Silverstein

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Red Thunder & Wavell Starr defeated Soddam Insane & The Black Ninja

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Dick Raines & Tiger Khan defeated Red O'Riordan & Todd Douglas

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Greg Pawluk & Johnny Devine defeated Richard Pound & William Yeats

- STAMPEDE International Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Dick Raines & Tiger Khan defeated Red Thunder & Wavell Starr

ECW on TNN: January 21, 2000

from the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Danny Doring & Roadkill defeated Raven & Tommy Dreamer in a Non Title Tag Team Match

- Super Crazy defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri in a Mexican Death Match

WWE Heat: January 21, 2001

at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

- Dark match: Joey Abs defeated Karl Dupp

- Dark match: Tex Slazenger defeated Just Joe

- Dark match: Essa Rios defeated ???

- Tazz defeated K-Kwik

- Lo Down (Chaz & D-Lo Brown) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) defeated Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku)

- Scotty 2 Hotty (w/ Grandmaster Sexay) defeated Crash (w/ Molly Holly)

- Billy Gunn defeated Albert

WWF Royal Rumble: January 21, 2001

at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

- The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von Dudley) defeated Edge & Christian for the WWF World Tag Team Championship

- Chris Jericho defeated Chris Benoit in a Ladder Match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Ivory defeated Chyna for the WWF Women's Championship

- Kurt Angle defeated Triple H for the WWF Championship

- Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Kane

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 21, 2002

at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Rob Van Dam, Tazz, and Spike Dudley defeated Booker T and The Dudley Boyz in a Six-Man tag team match

- William Regal (c) defeated Edge by Disqualification to retain the Intercontinental Championship

- Val Venis and Mr. Perfect fought to a No Contest

- Billy and Chuck defeated Kane and The Big Show

- The Rock and Triple H defeated Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho

NWA PPV #81: January 21, 2004

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Gathering (CM Punk & Julio DiNero) (w/ James Mitchell) defeated Balls Mahoney & The Sandman

- Johnny Swinger & Simon Diamond defeated David Young & Glen Gilberti

- D-Lo Brown defeated Sonny Siaki

- Michael Shane & Shane Douglas (w/ Tracy Brooks) defeated Christopher Daniels & Elix Skipper

- The Red-Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Legend) defeated America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) in a NWA World Tag Team Title No#1 Contendership Match

- Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. El Leon - No Contest in a NWA World Heavyweight Title Street Fight

TNA iMPACT!: January 21, 2005

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Christopher Daniels defeated Buck Quartermain

- Jeff Hardy defeated Lex Lovett

- Kazarian & Michael Shane vs. The Naturals (Andy Douglas & Chase Stevens) ended in a no contest

- Raven defeated Cassidy Riley

- Christopher Daniels defeated AJ Styles in a Ten Minute Challenge Match

TNA iMPACT!: January 21, 2006

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Chris Sabin & Sonjay Dutt defeated David Young & Elix Skipper (w/ Simon Diamond)

- Team Canada (A1, Eric Young & Petey Williams) (w/ Scott D'Amore) defeated Lance Hoyt, Ron Killings & Shark Boy

- The James Gang (BG James & Kip James) defeated Buck Quartermain & Kenny King

- Shannon Moore defeated AJ Styles in a street fight

WWE Velocity: January 21, 2006

at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina

- Dark Match: Paul Burchill defeated Simon Dean

- MNM (Mercury & Nitro) (w/ Melina) defeated Brad Taylor & Jon Moxley in a Non Title Match

- The Mexicools (Psicosis & Super Crazy) defeated Nunzio & Vito

- Jamie Noble defeated Caprice Coleman

- Sylvan defeated Scotty 2 Hotty in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

TNA Xplosion: January 21, 2008

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Judas Mesias defeated Elix Skipper

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 21, 2008

at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia

- Shawn Michaels defeated Ken Kennedy

- Beth Phoenix defeated Mickie James

- Finlay & Hornswoggle defeated The Highlanders (Robbie & Rory McAllister)

- Umaga defeated Brian Kendrick in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Carlito (w/ Santino Marella & Maria) defeated Hardcore Holly (w/ Cody Rhodes)

- Triple H defeated Mark Henry, Snitsky & William Regal in a Royal Rumble Qualifying 3-man over-the-top-rope gauntlet match

TNA Xplosion: January 21, 2010

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Tara defeated Daffney (w/ Dr. Stevie)

TNA iMPACT!: January 21, 2010

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Hernandez & Matt Morgan c) defeat (The British Invasion (Brutus Magnus & Doug Williams) to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship

- Orlando Jordan defeated D'Angelo Dinero

- Angelina Love defeated Madison Rayne

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Eric Young & Kevin Nash

- AJ Styles (c) defeated Kurt Angle to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstars: January 21, 2010

at the Bi Lo Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Kelly Kelly defeated Jillian Hall

- Shelton Benjamin defeated Vance Archer

- Kane defeated Chris Jericho by countout

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 21, 2011

at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

- Dark Match: Tyler Reks defeated Percy Watson

- Alberto Del Rio defeated R-Truth (WATCH HERE)

- Beth Phoenix defeated Layla (w/ Michelle McCool) (WATCH HERE)

- Rey Mysterio defeated Cody Rhodes (WATCH HERE)

- Jack Swagger defeated Kofi Kingston in an Amateur Wrestling Match (WATCH HERE)

- Drew McIntyre defeated Trent Baretta (WATCH HERE)

- Justin Gabriel defeated Edge (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Kofi Kingston & Rey Mysterio defeated Alberto Del Rio & Kane (with Jim Ross as Special guest referee)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 21, 2012

at the Du Burns Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

- Dark match: Devon Storm defeated Antonio Thomas

- Eddie Edwards defeated Mike Mondo

- Roderick Strong (w/ Michael Elgin & Truth Martini) defeated Ricky Reyes

- Matt Jackson (w/ Nick Jackson) defeated Kenny King (w/ Rhett Titus)

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 21, 2013

at HP Pavillion in San Jose, California

- Dark match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil)

- Randy Orton defeated Antonio Cesaro in a Beat the Clock Match (WATCH HERE)

- The Big Show defeated Zack Ryder (WATCH HERE)

- Ryback defeated Heath Slater (w/ Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre) (WATCH HERE)

- Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E. Langston) defeated The Miz in a Beat the Clock Match (WATCH HERE)

- Kaitlyn defeated Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus vs Wade Barrett ended in a time limit draw in a Beat the Clock Match (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Tensai (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: John Cena & Sheamus defeated The Big Show & Wade Barrett

WWE NXT: January 21, 2015

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Dark Match: Solomon Crowe defeated Jason Jordan

- Finn Balor defeated Curtis Axel in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership First Round Match

- Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks (w/ Becky Lynch) by DQ to retain the NXT Women's Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Wesley Blake & Buddy Murphy defeated The Vaudevillains (Aiden English & Simon Gotch)

- Hideo Itami defeated Tyler Breeze in a WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership First Round Match (WATCH HERE)

WWE Main Event: January 21, 2015

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Kofi Kingston (w/ Xavier Woods & Big E) defeated Tyson Kidd (w/ Adam Rose, Cesaro & Natalya)

- The Miz & Damien Mizdow defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito) (WATCH HERE)

- Natalya (w/ Paige) defeated Summer Rae by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt defeated Jack Swagger (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 21, 2015

in New York City, New York at the Manhattan Center

- Robbie E (w/ DJ Z & Jessie Godderz) defeated Rockstar Spud

Lucha Underground: January 21, 2015

at the Lucha Underground Arena in Los Angeles, California

- The Crew (Cortez Castro & Mr. Cisco) (w/ Bael) defeated Mascarita Sagrada & Pimpinela Escarlata

- Pentagon Jr. defeated Super Fly

- Sexy Star defeated El Mariachi Loco

- King Cuerno defeated Drago in a Last Luchador Standing Match

WWE Superstars: January 21, 2016

at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

- Jack Swagger defeated Fandango

- Dolph Ziggler defeated The Miz

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 21, 2016

at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

- Dolph Ziggler & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeated The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WATCH HERE)

- Becky Lynch defeated Alicia Fox (w/ Brie Bella) by submission (WATCH HERE)

- Bray Wyatt (w/ Braun Stowman, Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) defeated Ryback (WATCH HERE)

- Titus O'Neil defeated Stardust (WATCH HERE)

- Roman Reigns defeated The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio, King Barrett, Rusev & Sheamus) by DQ in a Four On One Handicap Match

