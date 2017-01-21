- Above is the latest TNA My First Day featuring Mandrews (Mark Andrews). In early January, it was reported his TNA contract expired at the end of 2016 and that he had left the company, his last match was on the December 8 edition of Impact Wrestling. Andrews recently competed in WWE's UK Championship Tournament.

- EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77 will take place in San Antonio next weekend, here are the current cards:

EVOLVE 76

* Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi (c) vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway (EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match)

* Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

Plus, Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin, and others.

EVOLVE 77

* Timothy Thatcher (c) w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Jeff Cobb (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Chris Hero's Final Match)

* Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN (No DQ Match)

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid

Plus, Ethan Page w/ The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, and others.

- Ethan Carter III tweeted out how he prefers to shops at high-end stores, which then prompted responses from both Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. ROH World Champion Adam Cole also chimed in on the conversation.

Purposefully dress like s--t when I go to high end stores so sales people don't bother me. — ec3 (@EthanCarterTNA) January 21, 2017

