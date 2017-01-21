- Above is a promo video for John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at this year's Royal Rumble. Along with the Wyatt Family (who just recently entered the rumble), you can see the entire updated Royal Rumble card by clicking here.
- James Ellsworth posted a video asking fans to use the "#EllsworthRumble" hashtag to help him get into the Royal Rumble match. Currently, Ellsworth is working a storyline alongside Carmella on SmackDown.
Hey @WWEUniverse help me get in the #RoyalRumble by using the hashtag #EllsworthRumble I really want in!!!! #retweet ???????? pic.twitter.com/u2ru0GnYdm— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 21, 2017
