- Above is a promo video for John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at this year's Royal Rumble. Along with the Wyatt Family (who just recently entered the rumble), you can see the entire updated Royal Rumble card by clicking here.

- AJ Styles will be making an appearance at the Toys"R"Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas on January 29th, beginning at 10 a.m.

- James Ellsworth posted a video asking fans to use the "#EllsworthRumble" hashtag to help him get into the Royal Rumble match. Currently, Ellsworth is working a storyline alongside Carmella on SmackDown.

