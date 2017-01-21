Tito Ortiz will go out a winner, as the former UFC light heavyweight champion submitted Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 170 Saturday night. The bout took place from The Forum in Los Angeles and aired live on Spike.

Ortiz announced this would be his final fight, which he has done several times before. The win also avenged a loss to Sonnen while both were competing as collegiate wrestlers.

Sonnen was fighting for the first time in several years after serving a suspension for taking banned substances. The former UFC title contender signed with Bellator when his suspension ended last year and was looking to fight Wanderlei Silva.

Paul Daley made an impact in the co-main event, connecting with a flying knee that put Brennan Ward out cold in the first round. "Semtex" immediately called out Rory MacDonald, who signed with Bellator last year but has been on the sidelines recovering from injuries.

Hisaki Kato, Emmanuel Sanchez and Derek Campos all earned wins on the main card.

Complete results are below:

* Tito Ortiz def. Chael Sonnen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 1

* Paul Daley def. Brennan Ward via KO (flying knee) at 2:27 of Round 1

* Hisaki Kato def. Ralek Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Emmanuel Sanchez def. Georgi Karakhanyan via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 28-27)

* Derek Campos def. Derek Anderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Guilherme Vasconcelos def. John Mercurio via KO (strike) at :41 of Round 2

* Kevin Casey vs. Keith Berry was declared a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

* Alex Soto def. DeMarcus Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Chinzo Machida def. Jamar Ocampo via TKO (strikes) at 3:48 of Round 3

* Jalin Turner def. Gabriel Green via KO (strike) at :36 of Round 1

* Jack May def. Dave Cryer via TKO (strikes) at :41 of Round 1

* Danial Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of Round 2

* Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via KO (strike) at 4:28 of Round 3

