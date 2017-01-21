- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring 14 knockout blows. It includes: Shawn Michaels giving Shelton Benjamin Sweet Chin Music, and Big Show punching out Brad Maddox, Mark Henry, and David Otunga.

- Today WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard turns 62. His wrestling career spanned over thirty years, retiring in 2007, Blanchard was inducted in 2012. His daughter, Tessa Blanchard wished him "Happy Birthday" via her Instagram:

Dirty as it gets; clean as they come. Continuing our legacy is the greatest honor. You pour into my life with such knowledge, support, truth and realism. I love you; Happy Birthday Dad

- Comedian Aziz Ansari hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, at one point during the show he wore an nWo Wolfpack sweatshirt. WWE has since posted a story about the shirt on their site.

?What?! I thought @azizansari was Hollywood. Nope. Wolfpack 4 Life #SNL #nWo ????????????????????????? A photo posted by Sam Roberts (@notsam) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

