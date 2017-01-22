Yesterday we asked, if Kurt Angle had one last WWE match, who should be his opponent? After over 300 comments, we got some answers. Let's get to a couple wrestlers that trended throughout your replies.
2) AJ Styles - It's AJ Styles, the match will be amazing, what else is there to say? A large majority of the votes went towards Styles and Rusev, after that is was a bit of a random mix of names.
3) John Cena - They have plenty of history, so getting a story together wouldn't be too difficult. It would be cool to see these two go at it one more time, but Angle could do a huge favor by putting over one of the younger guys.
4) Jack Swagger - Battle of the ankle locks.
5) Roman Reigns - Reigns would get booed out of the arena, but if WWE ever decided to turn the guy, a feud against Angle would certainly do that.
Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:
The Madmage:
"I think he could revitalize Rusev's push with an angle (pun intended) between the two. Both have the comedic chops but also a credible in ring skills to make the feud serious too."
spider03man:
"The Milkman that had his truck stolen..."
Dr.Gonzo: Gonz-illa Monsoon:
"Kenny Omega's broom."
Sarcastic Mr. Fox is kawaii:
"Kurt Angle vs Curt Hawkins vs Curtis Axel. Can you handle all that Kurt?"
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.