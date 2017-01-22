- Above is the Raw Finals match-up between Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins in the WWE Madden Tournament.
* Josh Bodom (c) def. Ryan Smile (RPW Interim Cruiserweight Championship)
* Joel Redman/Charlie Sterling (c) def. War Machine (RPW Tag Team Championships)
* Yoshi-Hashi def. Pete Dunne
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Marty Scurll
* Trent Seven def. Trevor Lee
* Jay White def. Martin Stone
* Katsuyori Shibata (c) def. Matt Riddle (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)
- Ric Flair met up with the Atlanta Falcons before their big playoff game today against the Green Bay Packers to give them a pep talk. As noted earlier, the Carolina Panthers are still bothered how Flair jumps around from NFL team to NFL team.
