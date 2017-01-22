- Above is the Raw Finals match-up between Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins in the WWE Madden Tournament.

- A number of talent that worked WWE's UK Championship Tournament (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Martin Stone aka Danny Burch) were also at RevPro's High Stakes event last night, here are the results:

* Josh Bodom (c) def. Ryan Smile (RPW Interim Cruiserweight Championship)

* Joel Redman/Charlie Sterling (c) def. War Machine (RPW Tag Team Championships)

* Yoshi-Hashi def. Pete Dunne

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Marty Scurll

* Trent Seven def. Trevor Lee

* Jay White def. Martin Stone

* Katsuyori Shibata (c) def. Matt Riddle (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

- Ric Flair met up with the Atlanta Falcons before their big playoff game today against the Green Bay Packers to give them a pep talk. As noted earlier, the Carolina Panthers are still bothered how Flair jumps around from NFL team to NFL team.

GAMEDAY! Time to #RiseUp - WOOOOO! @atlantafalcons A video posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:19am PST

