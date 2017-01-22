Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Alonzo Santiago for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Indiana, PA:

This was WWE's first time in Indiana, PA, and it was a near sell out.

* Big Cass (with Enzo) defeated Rusev (with Lana). Good back and forth match. Lana was ejected from ringside. Cass won with the big boot.

* The Big Show, Sin Cara and Golden Truth defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O'Neil and Curtis Axel (who was just announced as "Axel.") Huge pop for Big Show, a ton of respect shown his way. Big Show won with a chokeslam.

* Rich Swann retained the Cruiserweight title over Neville and TJ Perkins. Great match from these three, Perkins really shined.

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn. Sami got a lot more offense in than he has in his RAW matches with Braun.

* Sheamus and Cesaro retained the Raw tag team titles over The New Day and Gallows and Anderson. A lot of comedy spots, but overall a good match. Gallows seemed to have lost a tooth after a Cesaro uppercut.

* Bayley, Sasha & Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte, Dana & Nia Jax. Bayley was incredibly over. An okay match, but the crowd was super into it.

* Chris Jericho comes out next to defend the US title. It took him almost a full 5 minutes to even speak. He then spent several minutes cutting a promo on the crowd. Very long promo, but he had crowd on edge the entire time. He referred to the city as Pennsylvania, Indiana.

Seth Rollins defeated Jericho by DQ after Kevin Owens interfered. Big pop for Rollins. The match lasted about 2 minutes. Roman makes the save to a gigantic pop, and challenges JeriKO to a tag team match.

* Rollins and Reigns defeated JeriKO after a long main event. The best match I have seen from these four, much better than their TV matches. Finish came after a pedigree on Jericho and Spear on Owens and tandem pinfalls. Rollins thanked the crowd and promised WWE would be returning to Indiana.

Biggest Pops:

Reigns

Bayley

Rollins

Most Heat:

Jericho

Charlotte

Sidenote: Mike Rome is fantastic in his role. The crowd was hot from beginning to end. You always hear this about house shows, but the talent all seemed to be having the time of their lives.

