Kevin Owens winning the WWE Universal Championship:

"I was happy for him and the journey that he's been on. But also I was happy for wrestling. I was happy because it's different and it's a new direction. I think everybody's sick of the same old. Sometime you've just got to go in a different direction and they did."

Finn Balor's injury:

"He'll be back and he'll be back better than ever. When you're out with an injury you sit and think what am I going to do when I come back? He's going to be on fire when he comes back."

Enzo and Big Cass:

"It's so cool to see how well they're doing and how well they're received. The way they (the fans) respond to them is really cool."

