- Tully Blanchard (born January 22, 1954) turns 63



Deaths:- Jerry Blackwell (April 26, 1949 – January 22, 1995)

NWA Hollywood: January 22, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Black Gordman defeated Jack Garfano

- The Medic 2 defeated The Stomper

- Nelson Royal vs. The Medic 1 ended in a Draw

- Paul Jones defeated Ham Lee

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Roger Kirby to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

- Crybaby Cannon defeated Fred Blassie by DQ

NWA Western States: January 22, 1970

in the Sports Arena in Amarillo, Texas

- Mr. Wrestling defeated Roberto Soto

- Ricky Romero defeated Emile Dupree

- Gorgeous George Jr. defeated Dusty Rhodes

- Harley Race & The Beast defeated Dory Funk Sr. & Terry Funk [2:1] in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- Man Mountain Mike defeated Alex Perez and Billy Spears and Bobby Duncum and Bull Ramos and Chief Little Eagle and Dory Funk Sr. and Dusty Rhodes and Emile Dupree and Gorgeous George Jr. and Harley Race and Ken Farber and Mr. Wrestling and Paul LeDuc and Ricky Romero and Roberto Soto and Rufus R. Jones and Terry Funk and The Beast in a 20 Man Battle Royal

WWWF in MSG: January 22, 1979

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Tatsumi Fujinami (c) defeated Johnny Rodz to retain the WWWF Junior Heavyweight Championship

- Roddy Piper defeated Frank Williams

- Suzette Ferreira & The Fabulous Moolah defeated Joyce Grable & Winona Little Heart

- Chief Jay Strongbow defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna

- Dusty Rhodes defeated Yukon Pierre

- Larry Zbyszko & Tony Garea (c) defeated Stan Stasiak & Victor Rivera to retain the WWWF Tag Team Championship

- Ivan Koloff defeated Ivan Putski by Count Out

- Bob Backlund (c) defeated Peter Maivia in a Steel Cage Match to retain the WWWF Heavyweight Championship

WWF in MSG: January 22, 1983

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Johnny Rodz defeated Pete Sanchez

- SD Jones defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna

- Superstar Billy Graham (w/ The Grand Wizard) defeated Swede Hanson

- The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Captain Lou Albano) defeated Pedro Morales (c) to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) (w/ Captain Lou Albano) defeated Eddie Gilbert & Tony Garea

- Ray Stevens defeated Jules Strongbow

- Bob Backlund (w/ Arnold Skaaland) (c) defeated Big John Studd (w/ Freddie Blassie) to retain the WWF Heavyweight Championship

- Curt Hennig defeated Victor Rivera

- Jimmy Snuka (w/ Buddy Rogers) defeated Buddy Rose (w/ Captain Lou Albano)

- Salvatore Bellomo defeated Charlie Fulton

- Rocky Johnson defeated Mr. Fuji

WWF Prime Time Wrestling: January 22, 1985

at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Bob Orton, Jr. vs. Jimmy Snuka ended in a Double Count Out

- Desiree Petersen & Velvet McIntyre (c) defeated Peggy Patterson & Penny Mitchell to retain the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship

- The Junkyard Dog defeated Paul Orndorff (w/ Bobby Heenan)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 22, 1989

at the Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama

- Jake Roberts defeated Tom Stone

- The Twin Towers (Akeem & The Big Boss Man) (w/ Slick) defeated Alan Reynolds & Chris Collins

- The Blue Blazer defeated Dusty Wolfe

- The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques Rougeau & Raymond Rougeau) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Omar Atlas & Tim Horner

- Demolition (Ax & Smash) (c) defeated Allen Kinsey & Iron Mike Sharpe to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Mr. Perfect defeated Jose Luis Rivera

- The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeated Bob Blake & Dale Veasey

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 22, 1993

in Beckley, West Virginia

- Brad Batten defeated Robbie Eagle

- Killer Kyle defeated Bart Batten

- Tracy Smothers defeated Dirty White Boy

- Robert Fuller defeated Tom Prichard by DQ

- The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) defeated Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson)

WCW Saturday Night: January 22, 1994

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Mark Starr & Ron Oakes

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Ricky Tango

- Ron Simmons defeated TC Carter

- Jim Steele defeated Bob Starr

- Vader (w/ Harley Race) defeated Al Phillips

- Marcus Alexander Bagwell & Too Cold Scorpio defeated Bill Payne & Tom Burton

- Ric Flair, Sting & The Boss (w/ Ice-Train) defeated Rick Rude, Ron Simmons & Steve Austin (w/ Col. Robert Parker)

AAA Televisa: January 22, 1994

in Cuernavaca, Morelos

- Angel Blanco Jr., Espectrito & Espectro Jr. defeated Lizmark Jr., Super Muneco & Super Munequito in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Los Payasos (Coco Amarillo, Coco Azul & Coco Rojo) defeated Los Destructores (Rocco Valente, Tony Arce & Vulcano) by DQ in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Heavy Metal, Konnan & Latin Lover defeated Blue Panther, El Satanico & La Parka in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Heavy Meta, Konnan, Latin Lover & Octagon defeat Blue Panther, Cien Caras, Fuerza Guerrera & La Parka in an Eight Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 22, 1994

at the Lowell Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts

- Ludvig Borga defeated Tim McNeany

- Doink defeated Cory Student

- Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) defeated John Chrystal

- The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated Adam Bomb & Rick Martel (w/ Harvey Wippleman) by DQ

- Crush (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Dan Dubiel

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 22, 1994

in Johnson City, Tennessee

- Anthony Michaels defeated The Hornet

- Bobby Blaze defeated Killer Kyle

- Tracy Smothers defeated Chris Candido

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (c) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) by DQ to retain the SMW Tag Team Championship

- Brian Lee (c) defeated Dirty White Boy to retain the SMW Heavyweight Championship

- Dirty White Boy won a Battle Royal

WWF Royal Rumble: January 22, 1994

at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island

- Dark Match: The Brooklyn Brawler defeated Jim Powers

- Tatanka defeated Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon)

- The Quebecers (Jacques & Pierre) (c) defeated Bret Hart & Owen Hart to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Razor Ramon (c) defeated Irwin R. Schyster to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Yokozuna (c) (w/ James E. Cornette & Mr. Fuji) defeated The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer) in a Casket match to retain the WWF Championship

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 22, 1995

at the Liberty High School in Liberty, New York

- Bob Holly & The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Barry Hardy & The Brooklyn Brawler

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated ???

- King Kong Bundy (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Dave Thornberg

- Duke Droese defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

- Owen Hart defeated Mike Khoury

- The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/ James E. Cornette) defeated Bob Knight & Cory Student

- Lex Luger defeated Mike Bell

WWF Action Zone: January 22, 1995

at the Liberty High School in Liberty, New York

- Tatanka (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Bob Holly

WWF Royal Rumble: January 22, 1995

in the USF Sun Dome located in Tampa, Florida

- Dark Match: Buck Quartermaine defeated The Brooklyn Brawler

- Jeff Jarrett (w/ The Roadie) defeated Razor Ramon (c) to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Diesel (c) vs. Bret Hart ended in a draw for the WWF Championship

- Bob Holly and The 1-2-3 Kid defeated Tatanka and Bam Bam Bigelow (w/Ted DiBiase) to win the vacant WWF Tag Team Championship

WCW Monday Nitro: January 22, 1996

in the Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada

- Brian Pillman defeated Dean Malenko

- Sting & Lex Luger defeated Harlem Heat (c) to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Hulk Hogan defeated One Man Gang

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 22, 1996

at the Stockton Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California

- Vader (w/ Jim Cornette) defeated Savio Vega

- Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Razor Ramon via count-out

- WWF World Champion Bret Hart defeated WWF IC Champion Goldust (w/ Marlena)

WCW Thunder: January 22, 1998

at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, USA

- Scott Steiner defeated Konnan by DQ

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Super Calo defeated La Parka & Silver King

- Dean Malenko defeated Marty Jannetty

- Bill Goldberg defeated Kendall Windham

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Eddie Guerrero by DQ

- Chris Benoit defeated Chris Jericho

- Rick Martel defeated Saturn (w/ Kidman)

- The Giant defeated Scott Hall by DQ

ECW Hardcore TV: January 22, 1999

in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Sid defeated Skull von Crush

- Super Crazy defeated Yoshihiro Tajiri

- Taz (c) defeated Shane Douglas to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Jakked: January 22, 2000

at the New Haven Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut

- The Hollys (Crash Holly & Hardcore Holly) defeated The Mean Street Posse (Joey Abs & Pete Gas)

- Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) defeated Kai En Tai (Funaki & Taka Michinoku)

- Gangrel vs. Viscera ended in a Double Count Out

- The British Bulldog defeated Kevin Landry

WCW Saturday Night: January 22, 2000

in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Scott Armstrong

- Buzzkill defeated Chris Harris

- Meng defeated Fidel Sierra

- Chuck Palumbo defeated Mike Sanders

- Al Greene defeated Frankie Lancaster

- The Texas Outlaws (Texas Outlaw#1 & Texas Outlaw#2) defeated Mickey Ray & Ron Rage

- Sid Vicious defeated The Texas Outlaws (Texas Outlaw#1 & Texas Outlaw#2) in a Two On One Handicap Match

- Sonny Siaki defeated Elix Skipper

- Disco Inferno (w/ Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) defeated Mike Ashmore

- Crowbar & David Flair (w/ Daffney) defeated PG-13 (JC Ice & Wolfie D)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 22, 2001

at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Test defeated WWF European Champion William Regal to win the title

- The Acolytes (Farooq & Bradshaw) defeated The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

- The Rock & WWF Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho defeated The Big Show & Chris Benoit

- WWF Women's Champion Ivory (w/ Steven Richards) defeated Molly Holly

- Kane defeated Rikishi

- Lo Down (D'Lo Brown & Chaz) (w/ Tiger Ali Singh) defeated WWF Tag Team Champions The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) via disqualification

- Al Snow defeated WWF Hardcore Champion Raven to win the title

- Raven defeated WWF Hardcore Champion Al Snow to win the title

- Triple H & Stephanie McMahon defeated Kurt Angle & Trish Stratus

NWA PPV #29: January 22, 2003

at Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Amazing Red & The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated David Young, Jimmy Yang & Shark Boy

- Ashley Hudson defeated Jorge Estrada

- AJ Styles defeated Larry Zbyszko

- David Flair & Mike Sanders defeated Jerry Lynn & Ron Killings

- Triple X (Elix Skipper & Lo-Ki) (w/ Christopher Daniels) defeated America's Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) (c) to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship

- Sonny Siaki (w/ Desire) (c) defeated Athena and Chris Vaughn in a three way match to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- Jeff Jarrett (c) defeated BG James, Christopher Daniels & Don Harris in a Three On One Handicap Elimination Match to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 22, 2004

at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Rey Mysterio defeated Chuck Palumbo (w / Johnny Stamboli & Nunzio) in a Non Title Match

- Tajiri defeated Billy Kidman in a Winner Enters The Royal Rumble Match

- The A-Train defeated Shannon Moore in a Winner Enters The Royal Rumble Match

- Chris Benoit & John Cena defeated Brock Lesnar, Matt Morgan & Rhyno in a Three On Two Handicap Match

- Bradshaw defeated Akio and Sakoda in a Winner Enters The Royal Rumble Triple Threat Match

- Chavo Guerrero & Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle

WWE Velocity: January 22, 2005

at the Bell Centre in (Montreal, Quebec, Canada

- Dark match: Spike Dudley defeated Tyson Dux

- Funaki & Paul London defeated Nunzio & Shannon Moore

- Hardcore Holly defeated Robbie McAllister

- Kenzo Suzuki defeated Charlie Haas

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 22, 2007

at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

- Jeff Hardy defeated Joey Mercury (w/ Johnny Nitro & Melina)

- Super Crazy defeated Chris Masters

- The Great Khali defeated Charlie Haas, John Cena, Lance Cade, Shelton Benjamin, Trevor Murdoch and Viscera in an Over The Top Rope Challenge

- John Cena vs. Jonathan Coachman ended in a no contest

- Candice Michelle & Mickie James defeated Melina & Victoria

- Edge defeated Shawn Michaels in a Street Fight

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 22, 2008

at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

- Shelton Benjamin defeated John Morrison, Kane, The Miz & Tommy Dreamer in an Over The Top Battle Royal

- Kofi Kingston defeated David Owen

- The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Colin Delaney

- Chavo Guerrero (w/ Edge) defeated CM Punk (c) to win the ECW World Championship

TNA iMPACT!: January 22, 2009

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Alex Shelley (c) defeated Chris Sabin and Sonjay Dutt (w/ SoCal Val) and Abdul Bashir in a Four Way Match to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

- ODB defeated Sojournor Bolt (w/ Raisha Saeed & Rhaka Khan) by DQ

- Booker T & Scott Steiner (w/ Sharmell) defeated Eric Young & Petey Williams in a Tag Team Elimination Match

- Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) (w/ Jacqueline) defeated Abyss & Matt Morgan in a Tag Team First Blood Match

- AJ Styles defeated Kurt Angle in a tables match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 22, 2010

at the Bi Lo Center in Greenville, South Carolina

- Dark Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Jimmy Wang Yang

- Finlay defeated Batista by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- John Morrison & R-Truth defeated Drew McIntyre & Chris Jericho

- Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG) vs. Charlie Haas & Mike Knox ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- The Great Khali & Matt Hardy defeated The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith & Tyson Kidd) (w/Natalya) (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: Rey Mysterio defeated Batista in a No Disqualification Match

TNA Xplosion: January 22, 2013

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Chavo Guerrero & Hernandez defeated Joey Ryan & Matt Morgan

- Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Roode (c) by DQ in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE NXT: January 22, 2014

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- Adrian Neville defeated Wesley Blake

- Alexander Rusev (w/ Lana) defeated Xavier Woods

- Antonio Cesaro defeated CJ Parker

- Natalya (w/ Bayley) defeated Summer Rae (w/ Sasha Banks)

- Adrian Neville defeated Bo Dallas in a Beat The Clock Challenge Match

WWE Main Event: January 22, 2014

at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Dark Match: Naomi defeated Emma

- R-Truth (w/ Xavier Woods) defeated Damien Sandow (WATCH HERE)

- The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) defeated Aksana & Alicia Fox (WATCH HERE)

- Alberto Del Rio defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

TNA Xplosion: January 22, 2014

in Huntsville, Alabama at the Von Braun Center

- Samuel Shaw defeated Dewey Barnes

- Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Roode (c) by DQ in a TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

WWE Superstars: January 22, 2015

at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

- Naomi defeated Cameron

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Sin Cara

WWE Thursday Night Smackdown: January 22, 2015

at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Bad News Barrett in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Ryback defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) by countout in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Naomi (WATCH HERE)

- Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Daniel Bryan defeated Kane (w/ J&J Security) (Jamie Noble & Joey Mercury) in a No Disqualification Match (WATCH HERE)

- Dark match: Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose & Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt, Kane & Seth Rollins

at the University of Central Florida

