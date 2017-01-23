Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Alan Spuzzillo for sending in these results from last night's WWE live event in Canton, Ohio:

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained their titles by winning a Fatal 4 way match against New Day, The Club and Enzo and Cass.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann retained over Neville and TJ Perkins after Swann pinned Perkins

* Seth Rollins beat Rusev. Great match. Lana got sent to the back after grabbing the referees shirt.

* Braun Strowman beat Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox & Bayley beat Charlotte, Dana Brooke & Nia Jax. Dana Brooke tapped to bank statement.

* The Big Show, Goldust, R-Truth & Sin Cara defeated Epico, Primo, Curtis Axel & Titus O'Neil.

* Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Canton Street Fight. Before the match, Owens declared that the match would be non-title because he refused to defend his title in Canton.

Nice crowd for a live show.

Biggest Pops:

Reigns

Rollins

New Day

Most Heat

Owens

Lana

Rusev

Interesting exchange between Kevin Owens and a lady in the crowd. The lady gave Owens the finger and they immediately took the camera off her. In the ring, Owens kept going on about her.

