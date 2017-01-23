- The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video above features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage, as seen in the video above.

- Alberto Del Rio and Paige will be hosting a Royal Rumble party at Del Rio's La Cantinita restaurant this Sunday in San Antonio. The restaurant is about a 20 minute drive from the Alamodome, which is where the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place. In the poster for the event below, Del Rio is advertising "the Superstars of WWE" after the event. Del Rio also wrote:

Come and join us at @lacantinitasanantonio #RoyalRumble weekend! Some of our good friends/wrestlers will be joining us after the ppv! $5 cover charge to come join in on the fun! Don't miss out! #sisisi

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.