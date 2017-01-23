- The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video above features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage, as seen in the video above.

Alberto Del Rio On Why He Didn't Sign With TNA, Having No Interest In Meeting The Great Khali
- Alberto Del Rio and Paige will be hosting a Royal Rumble party at Del Rio's La Cantinita restaurant this Sunday in San Antonio. The restaurant is about a 20 minute drive from the Alamodome, which is where the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place. In the poster for the event below, Del Rio is advertising "the Superstars of WWE" after the event. Del Rio also wrote:

Come and join us at @lacantinitasanantonio #RoyalRumble weekend! Some of our good friends/wrestlers will be joining us after the ppv! $5 cover charge to come join in on the fun! Don't miss out! #sisisi

