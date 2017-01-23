Tomorrow on episode #236 of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, John Poz and Chad are joined by WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. A staple of the 1980s WWF Global expansion, Volkoff is remembered as one of the best villains of the Rock 'N' Wrestling era. In today's episode preview, Nikolai remembers the explosion of wrestling's popularity, his matches with Hulk Hogan as well as the birth of Hulkamania which occurred 33 years ago today in 1984. The full episode will be available tomorrow by subscribing to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling on iTunes, Podomatic, Player FM, Earpeeler and Tune In Radio.

"That was the first time that the Meadowlands Arena was sold out then. So, I was on the main event with Hulk Hogan and at that time there was a flag match with me and Hulk Hogan and it was pretty good. He was a decent guy, not a bad guy and he was the one that started changing wrestling from wrestling to entertainment you could say that idea and of course you know the rest."

Hulk being the right guy to lead the roster and the birth of Hulkamania:

"Yeah, he was. Was in the right place at the right time, yes."

Following the WWF Global expansion and the territories being abolished, was it a good overall change for the business:

"Well, you know everything changes like you said and you cannot jump in a river in the same place because it's running. The people and the mentality of the people changed and them taking all the other people changed. So wrestling can change with the times too."

