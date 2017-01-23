- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video looking a brutal Royal Rumble eliminations. Kane eliminating Sabu by chokeslamming him through a table topped the list.

See Also Backstage Note On Brock Lesnar's Status

- Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will both be appearing on tonight's RAW. It is the first time that both men will be appearing live on the same show since last November's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Also advertised for tonight is Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. U.S. Champion Chris Jericho, both of which might be dark matches.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.