Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio with the final hype for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
* Is Goldberg primed to win the Royal Rumble Match?
* Will more Royal Rumble Match participants be revealed?
* How will Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn attain retribution?
* What's going through Alicia Fox's mind?
* Can Bayley's poetic prophecy come true?
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.