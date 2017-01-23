As noted last week, Braun Strowman was favored to win this year's Royal Rumble match.

The odds have changed again this week. According to U.K. betting site Paddy Power, Goldberg is now a 3/1 favorite to win this year's Rumble match. Strowman isn't far behind, as he is in second at 7/2 odds.

Here are the top 10 favorites in order:

Goldberg (3/1)

Braun Strowman (7/2)

The Undertaker / Randy Orton (4/1)

Randy Orton (4/1)

Finn Balor (5/1)

Samoa Joe (11/2)

Chris Jericho (12/1)

Brock Lesnar (14/1)

Baron Corbin / Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn / The Miz (16/1)

As noted, Balor and Samoa Joe have not been announced for the Rumble match and are purely speculative at this point.

