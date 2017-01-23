As noted last week, Braun Strowman was favored to win this year's Royal Rumble match.
Here are the top 10 favorites in order:
Goldberg (3/1)
Braun Strowman (7/2)
The Undertaker / Randy Orton (4/1)
Randy Orton (4/1)
Finn Balor (5/1)
Samoa Joe (11/2)
Chris Jericho (12/1)
Brock Lesnar (14/1)
Baron Corbin / Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn / The Miz (16/1)
As noted, Balor and Samoa Joe have not been announced for the Rumble match and are purely speculative at this point.
