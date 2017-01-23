Source: Cerrito Live Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, who appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown Live and will be calling this Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match, appeared on the Cerrito Live podcast over the weekend. During the interview, Lawler was asked about how his return on SmackDown happened.

"I re-signed another contract, so everything's cool," Lawler said.

When asked about how long he has re-signed for, he noted that WWE is re-signing everyone for one year at a time. He said that everything is open, and WWE is very spontaneous so he doesn't know exactly when and how he'll be used in the future.

You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here.

