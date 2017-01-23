- Above is a promo for this Sunday's WWE Universal Championship match pitting champion Kevin Owens defending his title against Roman Reigns.

- The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which features the first movie role by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, was #18 at the box office this past weekend, only raking in $1.357 million. The movie was made on a $2 million budget. It continues to garner negative reviews, as it is at a 42% at RottenTomatoes.com with 7 of the 12 reviews counted being negative.

- Speaking of Michaels, he is being advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show this Sunday, along with Renee Young, Booker T and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

