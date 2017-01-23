- Above is a promo for this Sunday's WWE Universal Championship match pitting champion Kevin Owens defending his title against Roman Reigns.

Shawn Michaels On If He Will Be In The 2017 Royal Rumble Match
- The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which features the first movie role by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, was #18 at the box office this past weekend, only raking in $1.357 million. The movie was made on a $2 million budget. It continues to garner negative reviews, as it is at a 42% at RottenTomatoes.com with 7 of the 12 reviews counted being negative.

- Speaking of Michaels, he is being advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show this Sunday, along with Renee Young, Booker T and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

