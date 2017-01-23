Source: Sporting News

Xavier Woods spoke with Sporting News before his upcoming appearance in this year's Royal Rumble. Here are some of the highlights:

"You're never sure. Raw is a live show and, as we always say, anything can happen at any given moment at any given time. It was a terrifying day and a terrifying show."

"Black Excellence" tweet:

"Essentially, it's just saying, for us, when we were little, there weren't a lot of people who looked like us who were in a role of being a champion on the shows that we watched. We're essentially saying we're very excited to look the way we do and to give kids that sort us inspiration. And not only for people who look like us but kids who look any type of way that they can say, 'oh, you can be a champion regardless of who you are, what you look like, what background you came from, what language you speak.'"

Kofi Kingston as WWE Champion:

"It's not that I want Kofi Kingston to become champion," Woods said. "I will make sure that Kofi Kingston becomes champion. He's a man that deserves it. We don't speak in maybes, ifs, ands or buts. We speak in declarative, demonstrative statements."

Xavier Woods also discussed the upcoming Royal Rumble and how he enjoyed tag teams growing up. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

