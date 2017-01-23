- Above is slow motion footage from the Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch cage match at last Tuesday's SmackDown Live.

"I look at Samoa Joe and I've told him a number of times that I see his stuff at NXT and think to myself, 'Man, I could have a great deal of fun with you.' He's a guy I have sort of enjoyed, and one of those sleeper guys that no one talks about," Michaels said. "We have contrasting styles. I get that everybody wants to see me and AJ or Seth or Dolph [Ziggler]. From my standpoint, I think really telling a great story out there [is most important]. I could do it with a guy like Samoa Joe. His stuff looks really good, and sometimes he just looks like he's beating the tar out of somebody."

Joe took to Twitter and issued this response:

I'll be your huckleberry. https://t.co/5Fp7RsJAFL — South Sea Strangler (@SamoaJoe) January 20, 2017

