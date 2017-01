Birthdays:

- Tito Ortiz (born January 23, 1975) turns 42



Nigel McGuinness (born January 23, 1976) turns 41

- Giant Baba (January 23, 1938 January 31, 1999)



NWA Central States Championship Wrestling: January 23, 1950

in the Century II Auditorium in Wichita, Kansas

- Sky Hi Ross defeated Frankie Murdoch

- Jules LaRance defeated Andre Adoree

- Lee Henning defeated Otto Kuss

- Bill Longson defeated Vic Christy (With special referee: Ed Lewis)

AWA: January 23, 1961

in Fergus Falls, Minnesota

- Larry Hennig vs. Tex McKenzie ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Lorraine Johnson defeated Millie Stafford

- Roy McClarity defeated Bob Geigel

WCWA Southwest Sports: January 23, 1961

at the Dallas Sportatorium in Dallas, Texas

- Hogan Wharton defeated Haruo Sasaki

- Bull Curry vs. Sputnik Monroe ended in a Double DQ

- Don Manoukian defeated Mario Milano

- Ciclon Negro defeated Tony Borne

- Dory Dixon defeated Tosh Togo [2-0] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Danny Hodge vs. Pepper Gomez ended in a Draw [1-1] in a Best Of Two Out Of Three Falls Match

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 23, 1967

at Fort Worth, Texas

- Mario Milano & Ricky Romero defeated Blackjack Daniels & Danny Plechas

- Tojo Yamamoto defeated Tim Geohagen

- Waldo von Erich defeated Ronnie Etchison

- Kinji Shibuya defeated Bearcat Wright

- Fritz von Erich defeated Al Costello

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 23, 1968

in Dallas, Texas

- Mike Paidousis defeated Big Bad John

- Sputnik Monroe defeated Pepe Gomez

- Chris Markoff defeated Nick Kozak

- Danny Plechas vs. Tom Jones ended in a draw

- Gary Hart & The Spoiler defeated Billy Red Lyons & Fritz von Erich by DQ

NWA Hollywood: January 23, 1969

in Bakersfield, California

- Black Gordman defeated The Stomper

- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated Harley Race by DQ

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Ox Anderson to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

- The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) defeated Gordon Nelson & Paul Jones in a Texas Death Steel Cage Match

NWA Western States: January 23, 1970

in the Municipal Auditorium in Big Spring, Texas

- Bobby Duncum & Dusty Rhodes defeated Man Mountain Mike & The Lawman

- Bull Ramos [1:1] vs. Ricky Romero ended in a Draw in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Terry Funk defeated The Beast

- Man Mountain Mike defeated Bobby Duncum and Bull Ramos and Dusty Rhodes and Ricky Romero and Terry Funk and The Beast and The Lawman in an Eight Man Battle Royal

WWWF in MSG: January 23, 1978

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Dusty Rhodes defeated The Golden Terror

- Carlos Colon defeated Jack Evans

- Butcher Vachon vs. SD Jones ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Steve Keirn defeated Larry Sharpe

- Spiros Arion defeated Dominic DeNucci by Count Out

- Ken Patera defeated Chief Jay Strongbow by Count Out

- Tatsumi Fujinami defeated Jose Estrada (c) to win the WWWF Junior Heavyweight Championship

- Bob Backlund, Larry Zbyszko, Peter Maivia & Tony Garea defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna, Mr. Fuji, Prof. Toru Tanaka & Stan Stasiak in an Elimination Tag Match

- Superstar Billy Graham (w/ The Grand Wizard) (c) defeated Mil Mascaras (w/ Bob Backlund) by DQ to retain the WWWF Heavyweight Championship

WWF Championship Wrestling: January 23, 1982

at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania

- Steve Travis defeated Jose Estrada

- Adrian Adonis defeated Jeff Craney

- Rick Martel & Tony Garea defeated Davey O'Hannon & Johnny Rodz

- Killer Khan (w/ Freddie Blassie) defeated Jerry Johnson

- Mr. Fuji & Mr. Saito (w/ Captain Lou Albano) defeated Barry Hart & Charlie Brown

- Charlie Fulton defeated Victor Mercado

- Tony Atlas defeated Billy Coleman

WWF in MSG: January 23, 1984

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Tony Garea defeated Jose Luis Rivera

- Mr. Fuji & Tiger Chung Lee vs. The Invaders (Invader #1 & Invader #2) ends in a Time Limit Draw

- The Masked Superstar defeated Chief Jay Strongbow

- Sgt. Slaughter defeated Ivan Putski by Count Out

- Paul Orndorff (w/ Roddy Piper) defeated Salvatore Bellomo

- The Magnificent Muraco (c) (w/ Captain Lou Albano) vs. Tito Santana for the WWF Intercontinental Championship ends in a Double DQ

- Haiti Kid & Tiger Jackson defeated Dana Carpenter & Pancho Boy [2:0] in a Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match

- Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik (w/ Freddie Blassie) (c) to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship

- Jimmy Snuka defeated Rene Goulet

- Andre The Giant, Rocky Johnson & Tony Atlas defeated The Wild Samoans (Afa, Samula & Sika)

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 23, 1988

at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Barry Horowitz

- Butch Reed & The One Man Gang defeated Ricky Hunter & WG Wellington

- Billy Jack Haynes & Ken Patera defeated Iron Mike Sharpe & Joe Mirto

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Danny Davis & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Rex King, Sam Houston & Van Van Horne

- Jim Duggan defeated Steve Lombardi

- Hercules, King Harley Race & Rick Rude (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Jerry Allen, Lanny Poffo & Scott Casey

WWF in MSG: January 23, 1989

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Sam Houston defeated Danny Davis

- Mr. Perfect defeated Brutus Beefcake by Count Out

- Tim Horner defeated Jose Estrada

- Bret Hart vs. The Honky Tonk Man (w/ Jimmy Hart) ended in a Double Count Out

- The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) defeated The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels)

- Rick Rude defeated Hillbilly Jim

- Hercules defeated Ted DiBiase by DQ

- Tito Santana defeated Ron Bass

- The Big Boss Man (w/ Slick) defeated Hulk Hogan by DQ

WCW Saturday Night: January 23, 1993

at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia

- Johnny B. Badd & Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Bob Cook & Scotty Flamingo

- Vinnie Vegas defeated Chad Byrd

- Chris Benoit defeated Johnny Rich

- The Wrecking Crew (Wrecking Crew Fury & Wrecking Crew Rage) defeated Larry Santo & The Italian Stallion

- Robbie V defeated Pat Rose

- Big Van Vader & Paul Orndorff defeated Johnny Gunn & The Z-Man

- Barry Windham defeated 2 Cold Scorpio

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 23, 1993

at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas

- The Undertaker defeated Dave Silguero

- Marty Jannetty defeated Ken Johnson

- Papa Shango defeated Rudy Gonzales

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Gary Jackson

- Kamala defeated Dale Wolfe

Smoky Mountain Wrestling: January 23, 1993

in Shenendoah, Virgina

- Bart Batten defeated Robbie Eagle

- Killer Kyle defeated Brad Batten

- Tracy Smothers defeated Dirty White Boy

- Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard)

- Tracy Smothers defeated Bart Batten, Brad Batten, Dirty White Boy, Killer Kyle, Ricky Morton, Robbie Eagle, Robert Gibson, Stan Lane & Tom Prichard in a 10 Man Battle Royal

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 23, 1994

at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine

- Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) defeated Tony Roy

- Owen Hart (w/ Bret Hart) defeated Scott Taylor

- The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated Barry Horowitz & Bert Centeno

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated PJ Walker

- Bam Bam Bigelow (w/ Luna Vachon) defeated Phil Apollo

- Lex Luger defeated Chris Duffy

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 23, 1995

at the Manatee Civic Center in Palmetto, Florida

- Dark Match: Man Mountain Rock defeated Pat Powers

- Dark Match: Bruiser Bedlam defeated Gary Scott

- Dark Match: Lex Luger defeated Tatanka

- Dark Match: Diesel (c) defeated Jeff Jarrett to retain the WWF Championship

- Dark Match: The Undertaker defeated King Kong Bundy

- Dark Match: Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart

- The Smoking Gunns (Billy Gunn & Bart Gunn) defeated 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly (c) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship

- Irwin R. Schyster defeated Buck Quartermaine

- The British Bulldog defeated The Black Phantom

WCW Clash of the Champions XXXII: January 23, 1996

at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada

- Dark match: Lord Steven Regal defeated Chris Benoit

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) vs. The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) ended in a Double DQ

- Dean Malenko defeated Alex Wright

- The Taskmaster (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Disco Inferno by Nichtantritt

- Brian Pillman defeated Eddie Guerrero

- Lex Luger & Sting (c) defeated The Blue Bloods (Earl Robert Eaton & Lord Steven Regal) to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship

- Konnan (c) defeated Psicosis to retain the Mexican Heavyweight Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Ric Flair & The Giant (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage (w/ Kevin Greene & Miss Elizabeth)

- Dark match: One Man Gang (c) defeated Disco Inferno to retain the WCW United States Championship

ECW Hardcore TV: January 23, 1996

in the Viking Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Rob Van Dam defeated Axl Rotten

- Taz (w/ Bill Alfonso) defeated Hack Myers

- The Sandman (w/ Woman) (c) defeated Konnan to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship

- Sabu defeated Stevie Richards (w/ The Blue Meanie)

ECW Hardcore TV: January 23, 1997

in the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- The Eliminators (John Kronus & Perry Saturn) (c) defeated Axl Rotten & D-Von Dudley to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship

- Brian Lee defeated Terry Funk

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 23, 1999

at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas

- Dark match: Kit Carson defeated Chris Young

- Gangrel defeated Goldust

- The Godfather defeated Khris Germany

- The Disciples Of Apocalypse (8-Ball & Skull) defeated The Oddities (Golga & Kurrgan) and Too Much (Brian Christopher & Scott Taylor) in a Tag Team Three Way Elimination Match

WCW Saturday Night: January 23, 1999

at the Georgia Mountains Center in Gainesville, Georgia

- Dark match: Bobby Eaton defeated ???

- Dark match: Ric Flair defeated Horace

- Kaz Hayashi defeated Lash LeRoux

- Jerry Flynn defeated Prince Iaukea

- Van Hammer defeated Johnny Swinger

- Juventud Guerrera, La Parka & Silver King defeated Hector Garza, Lizmark Jr. & Super Calo

- Kaos defeated Bull Payne

- Scott Norton (w/ Vincent) defeated El Dandy

- Vincent defeated Damien

- Booker T defeated Bobby Duncum Jr.

- Konnan defeated Disco Inferno

ECW Hardcore TV: January 23, 2000

in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Spike Dudley defeated Erik Watts

- Nova defeated Mikey Whipwreck

- Spanish Angel defeated New Jack

WWF Royal Rumble: January 23, 2000

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Tazz defeated Kurt Angle

- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff & Matt Hardy) defeated The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray & D-Von Dudley) in a Tag Team Elimination Table Match

- Mae Young defeated Ivory vs. Terri Runnels vs. Jacqueline vs. B.B. vs. Luna Vachon vs. The Kat in a Miss Rumble 2000 Swimsuit Competition

- Chris Jericho defeated Chyna & Hardcore Holly in a Triple Threat Match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) defeated The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) for the WWF World Tag Team Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Triple H defeated Cactus Jack in a Street Fight for the WWF Championship

- The Rock won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating The Big Show (WATCH HERE)

WCW Monday Nitro: January 23, 2001

in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

- Christopher Daniels vs. Michael Modest ended in a No Contest

- Lance Storm (w/ Elix Skipper, Major Gunns & Mike Awesome) defeated Konnan (w/ Billy Kidman, Rey Mysterio Jr. & Tygress)

- Lex Luger defeated Diamond Dallas Page

- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny The Bull) defeated Mark Jindrak & Shawn Stasiak by DQ

- The Cat (w/ Ms. Jones) defeated The Franchise in a Commissionership Match

- Chavo Guerrero Jr. & The Wall defeated Hugh Morrus & Lash LeRoux

- Kevin Nash defeated Buff Bagwell (Special Referee: Lex Luger)

WWE Smackdown: January 23, 2003

at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York

- Chris Benoit defeated Charlie Haas (w / Shelton Benjamin)

- Rikishi defeated Bill DeMott

- The Undertaker defeated The A-Train

- Edge defeated Shelton Benjamin (w / Charlie Haas)

- Nunzio defeated Shannon Moore (w / Matt Hardy Version 1.0)

- Kurt Angle defeated Rey Mysterio in a Non Title Match

WWE Heat: January 23, 2005

at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Dark match: Chris Masters defeated Tyson Dux

- Rhyno defeated Steven Richards

- Tajiri defeated Wavell Starr

- Simon Dean defeated Val Venis

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 23, 2006

at the Charlotte Bobcats Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

- Kane defeated Carlito by DQ

- Trish Stratus, Ashley Massaro defeated Victoria, Candice Michelle (w/ Torrie Wilson)

- Shawn Michaels defeated Shelton Benjamin

- Jonathan Coachman defeated Jerry Lawler

- The Big Show defeated Lance Cade, Rob Conway, Gregory Helms in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Second Chance Four Way Match

- Ric Flair & John Cena defeated Edge (w/ Lita) & Chris Masters

ECW on Sci-Fi: January 23, 2007

at Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama

- Rob Van Dam defeated Kevin Thorn and Sabu and The Sandman and Tommy Dreamer in a Over The Top Rope Challenge Match

- Marcus Cor Von defeated Wes Adams

- CM Punk defeated Elijah Burke

- Bobby Lashley defeated Test in a Extreme Rules Match

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 23, 2009

at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska

- The Undertaker defeated Shelton Benjamin

- The Great Khali (w/ Ranjin Singh) defeated Chavo Guerrero

- Michelle McCool and Natalya vs. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) ended in a No Contest

- Edge defeated Matt Hardy in a No Disqualification Match

- John Morrison & The Miz defeated Carlito & Primo

- The Big Show & Vladimir Kozlov defeated Triple H in a Two On One Handicap Match

Matt Cage vs. Markus Crane vs. Krotch - St. Louis Anarchy: January 23, 2010



WWE Monday Night RAW: January 23, 2012

at US Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona

- Dolph Ziggler & Jack Swagger (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated CM Punk & John Cena (WATCH HERE)

- Kane vs. Zack Ryder (w/ Eve Torres) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match ended in a no contest (WATCH HERE)

- Sheamus defeated Jinder Mahal (WATCH HERE)

- Brodus Clay defeated Heath Slater (WATCH HERE)

- R-Truth defeated The Miz (WATCH HERE)

- Dark Match: CM Punk (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship

WWE Main Event: January 23, 2013

at the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California

- Ryback defeated Antonio Cesaro by Count Out (WATCH HERE)

- Team Rhodes Scholars (Cody Rhodes & Damien Sandow) defeated The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (WATCH HERE)

WWE NXT: January 23, 2013

at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

- The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) defeated Percy Watson & Yoshi Tatsu in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match

- Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox

- Corey Graves defeated Jake Carter

- Adrian Neville & Oliver Grey defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre & Heath Slater) in a WWE NXT Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match

- Big E. Langston defeated Axl Keegan

TNA iMPACT!: January 23, 2014

in the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

- Gunner defeated James Storm in a Ladder match for Gunner's World Title Feast or Fired Briefcase (WATCH HERE)

- Austin Aries defeated Chris Sabin (c) to win the TNA X Division Championship with Velvet Sky in a cage at ringside (WATCH HERE)

- Kurt Angle defeated Bobby Roode in a Steel Cage Match to keep his Hall of Fame induction (WATCH HERE)

- Samoa Joe defeated Rockstar Spud (WATCH HERE)

- Magnus (c) defeated Sting in a No DQ, No Count Out Match to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WWE Superstars: January 22, 2015

at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

- Naomi defeated Cameron (WATCH HERE)

- Fandango (w/ Rosa Mendes) defeated Sin Cara (WATCH HERE)

TNA iMPACT!: January 23, 2015

in the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York

- Austin Aries, Magnus, Robbie E & Rockstar Spud defeated Bram, Crazzy Steve, Davey Richards, DJ Z, Eddie Edwards, Gunner, Jessie Godderz & Samuel Shaw in a 12 Way Feast or Fired Match (WATCH HERE)

- Lashley defeated Kenny King (w/ Low Ki, MVP & Samoa Joe) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Gail Kim defeated Havok by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Koya (w/ Abyss, James Storm, Manik & The Great Sanada) defeated Tigre Uno (WATCH HERE)

- Eric Young & Low Ki defeated Bobby Roode & Kurt Angle (WATCH HERE)

- Ethan Carter III (w/ Tyrus) vs. Jeremy Borash (w/ Rockstar Spud) ended in a No Contest (WATCH HERE)

- Matt Hardy defeated James Storm (WATCH HERE)

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 23, 2016

at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina

- Dark match: Leon St. Giovanni defeated David Starr and Foxx Vinyer and Ken Phoenix in a Top Prospect Tournament 2016 Qualifying Four Way Match

- Brian Fury defeated Shaheem Ali in a Top Prospect Tournament 2016 First Round Match

- Cedric Alexander (w/ Veda Scott) defeated Cheeseburger

- Jonathan Gresham defeated Cedric Alexander (w/ Veda Scott) by DQ

- Jay Briscoe defeated Michael Elgin and Moose (w/ Stokely Hathaway) in a Three Way Match

TNA Xplosion: January 23, 2016

in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center

- Jade defeated Madison Rayne

