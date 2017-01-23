- WWE posted the video above of John Cena's space ship entrance at the 2006 Royal Rumble.

- WWE stock was down 0.72% today, closing at $19.29.

- As noted, Darren Young injured his right elbow at last weeks WWE Main Event tapings during a match with Epico. You can see the spot where he got injured about 15 seconds into the video below. Epico pulled Young's right foot out from under him while Young was on the ring apron, causing Young to land badly with his elbow taking the brunt of the blow. Young is expected to be out of action for six months.

