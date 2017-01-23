- Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. In the blog, he wrote about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg both appearing on tonight's RAW.
Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on this past week's Bellator show, 50-50 booking and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.
- Triple H announced that WWE will be taping NXT television at the NXT event at UCF in Orlando on February 22nd, followed by running an NXT live event on Friday, February 24th in Miami. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Saturday.
A special taping of @WWENXT TV will take place @UCF 2/22 &— Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2017
the #NXTRoadTrip heads to #NXTMiami on 2/24.
Tix on sale Thursday.... #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/xK6Tr3Mgs6
