- Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. In the blog, he wrote about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg both appearing on tonight's RAW.

"This is the 'go home' show for the WWE flagship broadcast and with both Lesnar and Goldberg both on the show one and has to wonder how their storyline will be enhanced before Sunday's Rumble in the River City," JR wrote. "No need for Goldberg and Lesnar to 'touch' tonight on RAW but they have to add another log onto the fire to the rivalry that will likely be the main event of Wrestlemania."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on this past week's Bellator show, 50-50 booking and much more. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

- Triple H announced that WWE will be taping NXT television at the NXT event at UCF in Orlando on February 22nd, followed by running an NXT live event on Friday, February 24th in Miami. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Saturday.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.