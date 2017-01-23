Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Last Thursday's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Drew Galloway defeating Moose for the Impact Grand Title in the main event, drew 310,000 viewers.

This is up 12% from the previous week's 277,000 viewers.

This episode ranked #130 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week's #138 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode:

