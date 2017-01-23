Earlier today, German wrestling promotion, Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), released a statement that Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Pete Dunne have all been pulled from their show this weekend. All three were scheduled to wrestle in the upcoming event.

Below is the full statement from Westside Xtreme Wrestling:

"We received information that Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Pete Dunne are unable to compete for wXw in London on January 28th due to WWE-commitments. In cooperation with Progress our Championship Board of Directors has named the London Riots as #1 contenders for the wXw World Tag Team Championship. A4 vs. London Riots takes place this Saturday at The Dome, Tufnell Park. Jody Fleisch will now face Travis Banks. This match is not a qualifier for this year's 16 Carat Gold Tournament. We have received numerous inquires regarding the future situation of the three wrestlers in question. We have contacted WWE about this matter and are currently waiting on their response. Once we have received further news, we are going to update you on this subject."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.