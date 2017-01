- The Bella Twins open up various gifts from fans in this new video from their YouTube channel.

WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have one last match against - Brock Lesnar, Rusev, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose or Bray Wyatt. As of this writing, 26% went with Styles while 21% voted for Lesnar, 15% for Cena, 9% for Rusev, 7% for "other" and 5% for Rollins.

- Paige, who has been out of action since last October with a neck injury, tweeted the following update today:

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! ???? — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.