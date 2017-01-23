- Above is another Total Divas bonus clip with The Bella family walking the red carpet at ESPN's ESPY Awards.

- NBC's "Today" show is calling all younger members of the WWE Universe to their taping in New York City tomorrow for something special. "Today" co-host John Cena tweeted the following on the big event:

So @TODAYshow is calling ALL #kids @WWEUniverse to 30 Rock tomorrow at 7am for something HUGE! U think u know #RAW #SDLive @WWE C U There! — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 23, 2017

- SmackDown Superstar Tyler Breeze asked if people still watch RAW today, which brought a response from RAW Superstar Sami Zayn, seen below:

