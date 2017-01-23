Big Show is now official for the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event. Mike Rome makes the announcement in the video below.

Show joins Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper as confirmed names in the Rumble match.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.