Big Show is now official for the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event. Mike Rome makes the announcement in the video below.
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
#RAW EXCLUSIVE: A BIG name has been added to the #RoyalRumble Match this Sunday. @MikeRomeWWE has all the details. pic.twitter.com/Dal1tHZFwU— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2017
Big Man Added To The WWE Royal Rumble Match
